POLL: Which film would you give the Oscar for Best Picture?

The nominations are in - and we’d like to know which movie you would pick for a coveted Oscar.

The top films have been nominated, including the Hollywood musical La La Land which made Oscar history as it tied with Titanic and All About Eve to become one of the most nominated films of all time, racking up 14 nods.

The whimsical love letter to Los Angeles has become the most nominated musical ever, beating the 13 nods achieved by Mary Poppins.

It is one of nine films shortlisted for best picture, taking on Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell Or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight.

It tells the story of an aspiring actress, played by Emma Stone, and a jazz musician, played by Ryan Gosling, who sing and dance their way around Los Angeles.

Stone and Gosling have scored best actress and actor nods while the film’s writer and director, Damien Chazelle, is nominated for best director and best original screenplay.

Meryl Streep, 67, has become the first star to be nominated for 20 Oscars as she received a best actress nod for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins, competing with Stone, Irish-Ethiopian star Ruth Negga for Loving, French star Isabelle Huppert for Elle and Natalie Portman for Jackie.

The nod comes just weeks after Donald Trump branded Streep “over-rated” after she criticised him at the Golden Globes.

Instead of responding to the landmark nod with the customary written statement, a representative for Streep instead sent a GIF of the actress dancing in Sir Paul McCartney’s music video for his song Queenie Eye, confirming this was her official response.

British stars Andrew Garfield, Naomie Harris and Dev Patel lead the British hopes for Oscar glory, with nods for their work in Hacksaw Ridge, Moonlight and Lion respectively.

Garfield, who received a nod for his performance as a US army medic in Mel Gibson’s war drama, will go up against Gosling and Casey Affleck, nominated for Manchester By The Sea, as well as Denzel Washington, who is recommended for Fences, and Viggo Mortensen, proposed for Captain Fantastic.

Slumdog Millionaire star Patel is in line for the best supporting actor gong for playing a young man separated from his family and using Google Earth to find his way home in Lion.

He is nominated alongside Mahershala Ali for Moonlight, Jeff Bridges for Hell Or High Water, Lucas Hedges for Manchester By The Sea and Michael Shannon for Nocturnal Animals.

Harris landed her first Oscar nomination for her role as a drug addict in Moonlight.

She is nominated in the supporting actress category alongside Viola Davis, who has been recognised for her role in Fences, Michelle Williams for Manchester By The Sea, Nicole Kidman, who is nominated for Lion, and Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures.

There was no recognition for Ken Loach’s benefits drama I, Daniel Blake, while British stars including Hugh Grant and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also left disappointed.

After the #Oscarssowhite controversy last year, when the acting categories were comprised of only white stars, the voting body was expanded to include more diverse voices.

The Academy will hope the inclusion of talent including Patel, Ali, Harris, Davis, Spencer, Negga and Washington will abate some of those criticisms.

Instead of the customary dawn press conference at the Academy in Los Angeles, the nominations were announced via a livestream, with previous winners and nominees reading out the lists of contenders.

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles on February 26.