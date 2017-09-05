Ritz Cinema to reopen

THE RITZ Cinema at St Vincent College in Gosport will open again this week.
On Saturday, it will host a screening of The Lego Batman Movie (PG) from 10.30am.
Tickets cost £3 per child, with free entry for adults.
