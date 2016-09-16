The Ocean Film Festival World Tour comes to Portsmouth

The Ocean Film Festival showcases the world’s most amazing short films – above and below the water’s surface – allowing you to immerse yourself in the wonders of the seas without getting wet.

Originating from Australia and brought to you by the producers of the Banff Film Festival UK Tour, this year’s festival programme is filled with incredible cinematography, touching interviews and insightful narrations that will mesmerise audiences.

There are awe-inspiring underwater scenes and fast-paced wave sequences that have been captured from unbelievable vantage points. They capture the raw power and beauty of the oceans and the creatures that live there.

Also celebrated are the surfers, kayakers and oceanographers who live for the sea’s salt spray; who chase the crests of waves; and who marvel at the mysteries of the big blue.

The Ocean Film Festival takes you on a journey across the globe, surfing the waves of Iceland, voyaging the isles of Indonesia and kayaking through the harsh and beautiful terrain of Alaska.

See the Ocean Film Festival World Tour at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, on Saturday, September 24, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £11.50 or £10 for concessions.

