Club Scene

Its finally here this weekend! Portsmouth’s biggest music festival, Victorious has landed, bringing the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Annie Mac, Mark Ronson and many others over the weekend. Be sure to grab any remaining tickets for £35 per day from victoriousfestival.co.uk

However, if you aren’t attending Victorious there are plenty of other events at hand – starting tonight with It’s A Sin at The Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road, with Spikey Mark vs Bonsai Katt. Joining them will be Paul Ashley Taylor in the Edge of The Wedge playing current pop anthems. Expect the usual retro action from 10pm until 2am with free entry all night. More information at facebook.com

Also free tonight will be Pirate Knights, a brand new residency, at Shack Bar, Albert Road where DJ collectives House Knights and Shack Pirates will be going head-to-head playing house, disco and techno all night long.

The line-up will see DJs Bexy, Replay, Cliquee, Hamm and Ammy face off from 9pm until 1am. More information at facebook.com

Tomorrow The Old Barn in Milton will be presenting The Snug Summer Party with free entry all evening from 8pm until 1.30am!

Looking to serve as a great after-party for Victorious, Snug will be promising plenty of tech house and techno with The Business Partners, JAB, Chris Vaux and The Kemp Brothers. Expect nothing less than stellar sets from them. More information at facebook.com

Talking of after parties, Beats and Swing will be presenting Encore at Shack Bar from 11pm until 3am with Jenova Collective, Stingray Jones (live) and resident B&S DJs. Shaping up to be the biggest after party, tickets will cost £5 with more information at facebook.com

Next Thursday, DJ Pete Scathe’s Connection will be moving to its new home in Popworld, in Guildhall, Walk after its final residency party at Scandals last Thursday. Connection looks to be bringing the best indie/electro and alternative hits to Popworld.

Doors will be open from 10pm until 2am with tickets costing £2 (or £1 if you join the Connection Facebook group). More information at facebook.com