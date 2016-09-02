Club Scene

After Victorious Festival smashed it last weekend, Portsmouth is by no means in a hangover this weekend as our music scene continues to flourish at the end of summer.

First up tonight, Format DnB returns to The Old Barn in Milton for their second takeover and they look to bring the heat! Format are the fresh face in the drum and bass scene and look to be pushing the finest local talent. The line-up will see Format resident DJs Pointfour (Context Audio) joined by Messent, Inertia, Lindsey Spinzee, Robinson b2b Vector and Kusp. Doors from 8pm until 1.30am with free entry before 9.30pm (£4 after). More details at facebook.com

Also tonight, 20 Hertz Events return at FlipOut Portsmouth for their end of summer after dark sessions. Resident DJ LA-TO will be bringing the energy with a blend of house and drum and bass anthems. The two hour-long sessions run from 7pm until 9pm, each sessions costs £10 or £15 for both hours. For more details visit facebook.com

On the alternative front this weekend, DJ Pete Scathe will return to The Edge of The Wedge, Albert Road for his Wolf Cub Club residency session. As usual it will be completely free and runs from 11pm until 2am. Expect plenty of indie, pop and retro anthems. More details at facebook.com

Tomorrow evening on the house music front, Love Amplified return to The Old Barn for their third artist showcase for Amplified Records as a launch party for Harry Leys The Doctor.

Amplified are one of the most prominent tech-house focused record labels in Portsmouth and definitely know how to bring the vibes. The bill will see resident DJs Harley Vince, Brandon Lilly, Wheats, Soul Divide and Harry Ley. Expect plenty of their own productions to be played across the night. Doors open from 8pm until 1.30am with tickets costing £5. To buy tickets and for more information about the event visit fatsoma.com