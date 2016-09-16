Club Scene

As a wise man once said: ‘Winter is coming.’ Festival season is over and Ibiza’s clubs are closing for the season. Fear not though as I’m sure Portsmouth is going to have plenty of events going on this autumn, especially with university Freshers’ Week around the corner!

Starting things off before you even hit the town, Portsmouth’s drum and bass powerhouse promoters OHM are taking over Qbase FM 94.7FM tonight from 7.30pm until 9.30pm on the Banksy and Dunn drum and bass show as a warm-up for their event next Friday. More at facebook.com

Tonight on the alternative front, DJ Pete Scathe will be taking care of all your indie, rock and retro anthems at The Edge of The Wedge, Albert Road, with Wolf Cub Club as usual! Entry is free from 11pm until 2am. More at facebook.com

Tomorrow night, Shack Bar and Kitchen will be shaking things up with the whole evening dedicated to a garage music takeover (which we haven’t see much of in Portsmouth recently). Promoters So Smooth will be taking over from 7pm until 2am with DJs Rab and Catch going b2b mixing purely with vinyl. Expect plenty of garage to be rinsed with free entry all evening. Find more at facebook.com

Sunday evening will also see Arctic Monkeys-inspired indie rock outfit Indiana Quiet Cats headlining at Shack Bar with Ben Brookes supporting. Doors open from 7pm with the headliners on at 10pm. Go to facebook.com

If you still have the energy on Monday, be sure to keep it locked at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk for Delight – one of Portsmouth’s leading alternative nights. They’re celebrating their 17th birthday with a pirate fancy dress theme. Expect a mutiny with plenty of special prizes and goodies to be given away on the night.

Doors will be open from 10pm until 2am with entry £4. More details at facebook.com