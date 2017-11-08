Funny-man Ross Noble to perform at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2018

ONE OF the nation’s favourite comedians is set to visit the city as he returns to his stand-up roots.

Ross Noble will take to the stage of Portsmouth Guildhall next year for his 16th stand-up tour, El Hablador.

Known for his offbeat and surreal brand of comedy, Ross says crowds will only know what to expect when and if they watch him perform in the city on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

He said: ‘Expect the unexpected.

‘Unless you’ve seen me before. Then you know what to expect. But I might not do that. But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options.’

Noble is currently taking time away from stand-up as he appears on the star-studded stage of the West End.

Until February 2018, the Geordie funny-man will perform as Igor in mainstay Mel Brooks’ critically-acclaimed revival of Young Frankenstein at London’s Garrick Theatre.

His fans will get the chance to see him on television next month, when his high-octane new series – Ross Noble: Off Road – airs on Dave.

Comprising three 60-minute episodes, the show will follow the comic as he takes part in the Scottish Six Days Trial – one of the most challenging feats in the world of motorsport.

Since he started performing at his local comedy club at the age of 15, Noble’s act has won him acclaim across the nation.

He has done 15 sell-out tours, released nine top-selling DVDs and has been ranked number 10 in Channel 4’s poll of the 100 greatest stand-up comedians.

As well as performing on-stage, Noble is known for his regular appearances on television panel shows, including BBC’s QI and Have I Got News for You.

To buy tickets for El Hablador, which go on sale from 10am tomorrow, call the Portsmouth Guildhall box office on 0844 847 2362.

Alternatively, visit portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/events/ross-noble to book online.

Tickets are £29 and El Hablador is recommended for audiences ages 15 and over.