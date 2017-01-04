Roy Chubby Brown confirms Hampshire show in UK tour

Britain’s crudest comedian is heading to Hampshire.

Roy Chubby Brown is set to entertain audiences nationwide with new dates added to his 40th anniversary tour, which starts on Friday and continues until April 14.

It includes a show at Southampton Guildhall on April 7.

Best known for his risqué humour and patchwork clown suit, the Yorkshire-born comedian is renowned for his old-school cheekiness and irreverent observations.

Roy Chubby Brown began performing his own stand-up in Stoke on Trent in 1976, where his talents were identified by comedy veteran, Bernard Manning.

A spokesman for the comedian said: ‘In celebration of the four decades since his solo comedy debut, Roy Chubby Brown will be celebrating growing old disgracefully with a 27-date national tour.’