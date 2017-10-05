Craft lovers celebrate a decade of work

Have your say

A COLLABORATIVE project between artists and exhibitors will mark the 10th anniversary of a craft organisation.

Aspex Gallery at Gunwharf Quays will host an exhibition and workshops to mark the event.

Over the past 10 years, Havant-based Making Space has collaborated with and supported artists, designers and makers from the region – with some renting studio space, others teaching creative workshops.

The exhibition brings together the works of 10 of Making Space’s associate makers, featuring glass, jewellery, basketry, sculpture, ceramics and print.

During the course of the exhibition, workshops are being held by some of the associates of Making Space.

On October 28, featured makers Kate Reid and Syann Van Niftik are hosting workshops at the gallery.

These classes include a family workshop making screen-printed T-shirts and a class making silver bangles.

Making Space director Lynne Dick said: ‘We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with Aspex; shining a spotlight on the talents of selected designer-makers who have had a long association with Making Space through our studios, community engagement and maker development programmes.

‘We couldn’t deliver high- quality projects without the involvement of artists and makers who are enthusiastic about revealing what lies behind their work that enhances people’s wider enjoyment and experience of craft and design and is part of our everyday lives.’

Aspex director Joanne Bushnell said: ‘We’re delighted to present engaging work by a group of talented designer and makers and to celebrate the anniversary of Making Space.

‘We share Making Space’s ethos of connecting people with the creative and making process and providing opportunities for visitors to engage with, understand and appreciate contemporary art and craft.’

The exhibition will run in Aspex Gallery until Sunday, December 3.

– for more information on the courses go to makingspace.org/courses.