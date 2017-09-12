Search

Craft sale in church hall

Zeeshan Mahmud at the Butterfly House, Cumberland House Natural History Museum. Picture: Neil Marshall (171149-2)

Young Zeeshan is hand-picked for a starring opera role

HOMECRAFT lovers are set to gather in Lee-on-the-Solent for a craft sale next week.

The Lee Residents Association has organised a craft sale in Lee Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday, September 20.

The event will run from 9am-12.30pm.