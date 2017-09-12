Craft sale in church hall

HOMECRAFT lovers are set to gather in Lee-on-the-Solent for a craft sale next week.
The Lee Residents Association has organised a craft sale in Lee Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday, September 20.
The event will run from 9am-12.30pm.
