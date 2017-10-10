Dance academy celebrates success

DANCERS have returned home from a national competition with smiles on their faces, having scooped a number of trophies.

Youngsters from Ellipsis Academy of Musical Arts in Portsmouth saw success at the All England Dance Competition grand finals for disco freestyle and rock and roll.

Robine Young from the academy said: ‘Twelve Portsmouth dancers attended the event, seven of which were under the age of six. They have all returned with fantastic results and three were awarded trophies.’

For more information about the academy go to facebook.com/Ellipsisacademy.