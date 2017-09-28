An opportunity for a free gym session this weekend as leisure centres celebrate 20 years

LEISURE Centres in Waterlooville and Havant will be offering the use of their facilities free of charge to visitors to celebrate 20 years since opening.

Horizon Leisure Centres will host an open day on Sunday October 1 with access to the swimming pools and indoor children’s play centres as well as indoor sports activities, bouncy castle, and adventure play at Havant Leisure Centre.

Chief Executive Howard Broad: ‘We are proud to have run the two leisure centres for 20 years on behalf of Havant Borough Council and of our record of continually improving the facilities.

‘We would like to thank all our customers for their continued support.’

Each Centre will also have their Cafes open to provide refreshments throughout the day.

Horizon have been recognised for their facilities, including winning the ‘Best Gym Of The Year ‘ award in the prestigious News competition for the past three years.