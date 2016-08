At this bank holiday open morning little ones (and adults) can have lots of fun with all the activities on offer.

On Monday from 10am-1pm at Lavant House Stables, there will be a treasure hunt, face painting, tractor rides, competitions and a picnic and play area.

Plus, pony rides, riding demonstrations and the chance to meet the ponies. Admission is free.

Call 01243 530460 or visit lhstables.co.uk for more information.

The Lavant House Stables are at Chichester.