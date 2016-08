The Emsworth Show is presented by Emsworth Horticultural Society and promises a little something for everyone, on Monday at Emsworth Recereational Ground.

Between 10.30am and 5pm there will be a cultural competition, live music, a stunt cyclist, birds of prey, a dog show, family entertainment, and food and drink.

Admission is £4, children under 12 go free. There’s a free park and ride from New Life Church, Thorney Road.