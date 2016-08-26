What’s on from Friday, August 26 – Thursday, September 1, 2016

What’s on for the week ahead

today

EVENTS FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove, PO16 9AD. 11.15am-12.30pm. Table tennis. Every Friday. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Coffee Shop. 10am-4pm. Queen Alexandra League of Friends Art Team. Sue Harvey, Gwenda Stephens, Belinda Ponsford, Devi Sothinathan, Anne Parminter and Ted Baker. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284 for more information. Volunteers wanted.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. A major exhibition on the life and art of British artist Christopher Wood (1901-1930). An important and influential figure in the British art world during the 1920s, Wood developed a ‘faux-naïve’ style as he navigated a path between the representational painting of the Edwardian era and the new style of abstraction of the 1930s. A celebration of the magnitude of the artist’s achievement in the ten years before his premature death, aged just 29, this comprehensive review explores the enduring paradox between the primitive and the sophisticated in Wood’s oeuvre. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford. A group of bronze sculptures including Espaliered Woman (2007), Lion (2014) and Behemoth (2016) form a conversation with the formal architecture of the courtyard, and are accompanied by a series of ceramic sculptures and drawings in the Garden Gallery. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Museum, 10B North Street, PO10 7DD. 2.30pm-4.30pm. 10th Anniversary of the Ems Valley U3A. To celebrate the 10 years Ems Valley U3A have been active in Emsworth, they are delighted to be able to share their enthusiasm for learning with the wider Emsworth Community. This exhibition will illustrate the various interests and activities that the members take part in and show that there is certainly learning, life and fun in Emsworth after retirement. Call 01243 378091 or e-mail info@emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery at Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am 5pm. Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

This annual exhibition is from The Natural History Museum and showcases the best wildlife imagery in the world. The 100 award-winning photographs illustrate the abundance, majesty, and vulnerability of life on our planet – on land, sea and sky. From intimate portraits to layered motion stills, they blend startling visuals, compelling narratives and a passion for the natural world. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind. The competition receives over 42,000 entries from 96 countries highlighting its enduring appeal. Free admission. Visit hants.gov.uk/gosport-gallery.

PORTSMOUTH: Action Stations, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 10am-5pm. Exodus MA Fine Art Exhibition. The final group of MA students studying fine art have put on an exhibition. Artists have been inspired by subjects as diverse as liminality, mindfulness, memory and possessions, anxiety, imagination, doodling, masquerade and gender politics, time and colour. Admission is free. Visit nmrn.org.uk.

GIGS PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 8pm. Non-stop 70s and 80s hits. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk for more information.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle. Reactor 1. Rock covers and originals.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. With cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables. Everything is home baked, hand crafted, or home grown. Free parking..

WALKS & TALKS FARLINGTON: Meet in third car park at Farlington Marshes. 10.30am. Farlington Marshes walk. Sturdy shoes for this walk across farmland and exposed open footpaths around the marshes. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, 136 Chantry Road, PO12 4NG. 10am-11am. Hot Topic! Dickensian London. Go along to this coffee morning and listen to a guest speaker at the same time. This month’s guest speakers are Geoff and Jane Piper, who will take a step back in time to visit Dickensian London. Explore the often gruesome and horrible daily experiences of ancestors rich and poor.

Tea/coffee 20p. Free – no need to book, just come along. Call (023) 9252 4608.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at the Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront walk. Walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

tomorrow

DANCING CHICHESTER: Mundham Village Hall. 8pm. Dance. Ian Hyland and Twighlight Country. Five piece band. £6.

PORTSMOUTH: Admiral Lord Nelson School, Dundas Lane,l PO3 5XT. 7.30pm –10.30pm. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing. All standards welcome. Admission £4. No bar, take your own drinks. Refreshments served in the interval. Ample parking. For further information call 07980 058310 or visit ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS WATERLOOOVILLE: Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton Lane, PO8 0BG. Meet The Romans! Cooking, weaponry, costumes, carpentry, numerals, archery demonstrations, ancient textiles, iron age people, mystery trail, archaeology, animals, and coffee and cake. Adults £8, concessions £7, children £4, and free for under fives. Call (023) 9259 8838 or visit butserancientfarm.co.uk. EXHIBITIONS CCOSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Coffee Shop. 12pm-3.30pm. Queen Alexandra League of Friends Art Team. See ‘Today’ for full details.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. See ‘Today’ for full details.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. See ‘Today’ for full details.

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Museum, 10B North Street, PO10 7DD. 10.30am-4.30pm. 10th Anniversary of the Ems Valley U3A. See ‘Today’ for full details.

GOSPORT: Gallery at Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am 5pm. Wildlife Photographer of the Year. See ‘Today’ for full details.

PORTSMOUTH: Action Stations, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 10am-5pm. Exodus MA Fine Art Exhibition. See ‘Today’ for full details.

GIGS FAREHAM: Portchester Social Club, Castle Street. 8.30pm until late. Kenny Mayes 50s and 60s music. Admission free.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle. Monster. Rock covers band.

WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon. 10.30am. Hilsea Lido walk. Walk along the foreshore footpath to the Mountbatten Centre and back. Flat and paved route. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9284 1762 for more information.

sunday

EVENTS EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2pm-5pm. Public passenger running. Both steam and/or electric locomotives. Weather permitting. 50p per person for two circuits of track.

WATERLOOOVILLE: Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton Lane, PO8 0BG. Meet The Romans! Cooking, weaponry, costumes, carpentry, numerals, archery demonstrations, ancient textiles, iron age people, mystery trail, archaeology, animals, and coffee and cake. Adults £8, concessions £7, children £4, and free for under fives. Call (023) 9259 8838 or visit butserancientfarm.co.uk. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Coffee Shop. 12pm-3.30pm. Queen Alexandra League of Friends Art Team. See ‘Today’ for full details.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 11am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. See ‘Today’ for full details.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 11am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. See ‘Today’ for full details.

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Museum, 10B North Street, PO10 7DD. 2.30pm-4.30pm. 10th Anniversary of the Ems Valley U3A. See ‘Today’ for full details.

PORTSMOUTH: Action Stations, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 10am-5pm. Exodus MA Fine Art Exhibition. See ‘Today’ for full details.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: The Beanbag Cinema Club, 174 Milton Road. 1pm & 6pm. Sunday Screenings. The Goonies will be showing at 1pm, and Withnail & I at 6pm. Admisison is £5 for adults, £3 for under 16s or £15 for a family ticket. Refreshments available. Call (023) 9285 1450 or visit oldbarnmilton.co.uk.

GIGS SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle. 8.30pm.AlleyCats. Open-mic night.

WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. New walkers should arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9284 1762.

monday

CLASSES

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church Hall, PO5 2PL. 6pm-8.30pm. Martial arts. Tai Chi 6-7pm and Kung Fu 7-8.30pm. First lesson free. Call 078130 06569 for more information.

DANCING GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road.

1.30pm-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Avenue. Varying times. Ballroom and Latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners session 7.30pm-8.30pm, free practice session 8.30pm-8.45 pm, and improvers session 8.45pm- 9.30pm. Admission is £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. Call 07722 040483 for more information.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 6.30pm-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

EVENTS CHICHESTER: Lavant House Stables, Lavant, PO18 9AH. 10am-1pm. Open morning. Pony rides, meet the ponies, treasure hunt, pony parlour, face painting, bouncy sl-ide, tractor rides, riding demonstrations, competitions, picnic and play area. Free. Call 01243 530460 or visit lhstables.co.uk.

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2pm-5pm. Public passenger running. Both steam and/or electric locomotives. Weather permitting. 50p per person for two circuits of track.

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Recreational Ground, Horndean Road. 10.30am-5pm. The Emsworth Show. Presented by Emsworth Horticultural Society. Horticultural competition, live music, stunt cyclist, birds of prey, dog show, stalls, family entertainment, and food and drink. Admission is £4, children under 12 go free. Free park and ride from New Life Church, Thorney Road, PO10 8BN.

WESTBOURNE: Westbourne Cricket Club, Top of Covington Road, PO10 8SY. 1pm. The Annual WCC Fundraising Match 2016. Between Westbourne CC XI and Westbourne Old Boys XI. Fundraising for the cricket club and The Rowans Hospice. With a curry, BBQ, drinks and a raffle and prizes. Visit westbournecricketclub.co.uk. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Coffee Shop. 10am-4pm. Queen Alexandra League of Friends Art Team. See ‘Today’ for full details.

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Museum, 10B North Street, PO10 7DD. 10.30am-4.30pm. 10th Anniversary of the Ems Valley U3A. To celebrate the 10 years Ems Valley U3A have been active in Emsworth, they are delighted to be able to share their enthusiasm for learning with the wider Emsworth Community. This exhibition will illustrate the various interests and activities that the members take part in and show that there is certainly learning, life and fun in Emsworth after retirement. Call 01243 378091 or e-mail info@emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery at Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am 5pm. Wildlife Photographer of the Year. This annual exhibition is from The Natural History Museum and showcases the best wildlife imagery in the world. The 100 award-winning photographs illustrate the abundance, majesty, and vulnerability of life on our planet – on land, sea and sky. From intimate portraits to layered motion stills, they blend startling visuals, compelling narratives and a passion for the natural world. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind. The competition receives over 42,000 entries from 96 countries highlighting its enduring appeal. Free admission. Visit hants.gov.uk/gosport-gallery.

PORTSMOUTH: Action Stations, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 10am-5pm. Exodus MA Fine Art Exhibition. The final group of MA students studying fine art have put on an exhibition. Artists have been inspired by subjects as diverse as liminality, mindfulness, memory and possessions, anxiety, imagination, doodling, masquerade and gender politics, time and colour. Admission is free. Visit nmrn.org.uk.

WALKS & TALKS FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, Memorial where the buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 6.30pm. Evening walk. Along the promenade to Eastney and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

tuesday

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, south Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities. CONCERTS FAREHAM: Holy Trinity Church, West Street, PO16 0EL. 12.30pm-1.15pm. Lunchtime concert: Baroque ad hoc music for harpsichord and recorder. Free admission. Retiring collection for the Church Refurbishment Fund. Call 01329 232 688 or e-mail office@htscf.org.uk for more information.

DANCING FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove, PO14 1JJ. 7.30pm-8.30pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. Tickets £6. Call 07505 191596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk for more information.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, PO13 8JU. 9.30am-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 1.30pm-4pm.

Tea dance. Admission £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove, PO16 9AD. 1.30pm-3.30pm. Variety club. Every Tuesday.

FAREHAM: Fareham Shopping Centre, 28 Thackeray Mall. 11am-3pm. Summer activities for children.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, 136 Chantry Road, Elson, PO12 4NG. 1.30pm-2pm. Rhymetime. Every Tuesday in the children’s library. Free toe tapping, hand clapping, knee jogging fun for babies & toddlers. It’s fun, free and friendly, just drop-in. During term-time only. Parents/carers to remain with their children.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant, PO9 1PP. 7.15pm-9.45pm. Solent Male Voice Choir. Seeking new members. Go along and sit in one of the rehearsal evenings. Now rehearsing for the Royal Albert Hall in October. Call David Stretton on (023) 9245 3634 or visit solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, PO9 2RS. 7pm. Bridge Players Wanted. Bridge club needing new members. Meet every Tuesday evening. Beginners are welcome, but some knowledge and experience of bridge is necessary. No need to bring a partner. Call Angela and Nigel Peake on 01243 372718 or email angela.nigel.peake@gmail.com for more information.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Road, off of Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. A chance to meet new people. Group for those aged 50 and over. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or email julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk for more information.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace. 2pm-4pm. Southsea Seniors. A chance to meet new people. Group for those aged 50 and over. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or e-mail julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk for more information. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Coffee Shop. 10am-4pm. Queen Alexandra League of Friends Art Team. See ‘Today’ for full details.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. A major exhibition on the life and art of British artist Christopher Wood (1901-1930). An important and influential figure in the British art world during the 1920s, Wood developed a ‘faux-naïve’ style as he navigated a path between the representational painting of the Edwardian era and the new style of abstraction of the 1930s. A celebration of the magnitude of the artist’s achievement in the ten years before his premature death, aged just 29, this comprehensive review explores the enduring paradox between the primitive and the sophisticated in Wood’s oeuvre. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford. A group of bronze sculptures including Espaliered Woman (2007), Lion (2014) and Behemoth (2016) form a conversation with the formal architecture of the courtyard, and are accompanied by a series of ceramic sculptures and drawings in the Garden Gallery. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery at Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am 5pm. Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

This annual exhibition is from The Natural History Museum and showcases the best wildlife imagery in the world. The 100 award-winning photographs illustrate the abundance, majesty, and vulnerability of life on our planet – on land, sea and sky. From intimate portraits to layered motion stills, they blend startling visuals, compelling narratives and a passion for the natural world. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind. The competition receives over 42,000 entries from 96 countries highlighting its enduring appeal. Free admission. Visit hants.gov.uk/gosport-gallery.

PORTSMOUTH: Action Stations, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 10am-5pm. Exodus MA Fine Art Exhibition. The final group of MA students studying fine art have put on an exhibition. Artists have been inspired by subjects as diverse as liminality, mindfulness, memory and possessions, anxiety, imagination, doodling, masquerade and gender politics, time and colour. Admission is free. Visit nmrn.org.uk.

WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. A walk with views to Portchester Castle. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime walk. Brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the John Pounds Centre, Queen Street. 1.30pm. Walk. A new walk for people living with dementia and their carers. Organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9284 1762 for more information and to book a place.

wednesday

CLASSES

SOUTHSEA: St Luke’s Church Hall, PO5 2PL. 7.30pm-9pm. Martial arts. Kung fu. First lesson is free. Call 07813 006569.

DANCING PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre. 2pm-5pm. Social dancing. All types, to the sounds of Andrew Varley. With the chance to win Sunday lunch for two at the Royal Beach Hotel, Southsea, worth aproximately £40. Admission £4. Lunches available. Call 07979 634046.

EVENTS COSHAM: Cosham Conservative Social Club, 11 Spur Road. 7.30pm. Games evening. 55 Social Club meeting. Membership is open to anyone aged 55 or over. If you would like to spend your Wednesday evenings socialising with a friendly group of people, go along. Drinks can be purchased at the bar. New members are welcome.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1BT. 11am. James and the Giant Peach – Storytime Special. Food themed stories, make a giant peach and at 12.30pm, watch the children’s film Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (U). Suitable for children aged three to 10. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. No need to book but places are limited.

HAVANT: Meridian Shopping Centre, Elm Lane. 11am-3pm. Summer Fun at Meridian. Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Lisa Sampson will be at the centre.

The hula-hooper will host interactive workshops to showcase her tricks.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Road, Widley, PO7 5AX. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for new male members to join the friendly singing group. Drop-in and see for yourself, but contact them first in case they’re doing something away from the hall. Call 07796 136487, 07709 617348 or visit singinportsmouth.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Road. 2pm-4pm. The Natterjacks. A group for those aged 50 and over wanting to meet new people. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or e-mail julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk for more information. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Coffee Shop. 10am-4pm. Queen Alexandra League of Friends Art Team. See ‘Today’ for full details.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. A major exhibition on the life and art of British artist Christopher Wood (1901-1930). An important and influential figure in the British art world during the 1920s, Wood developed a ‘faux-naïve’ style as he navigated a path between the representational painting of the Edwardian era and the new style of abstraction of the 1930s. A celebration of the magnitude of the artist’s achievement in the ten years before his premature death, aged just 29, this comprehensive review explores the enduring paradox between the primitive and the sophisticated in Wood’s oeuvre. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford. A group of bronze sculptures including Espaliered Woman (2007), Lion (2014) and Behemoth (2016) form a conversation with the formal architecture of the courtyard, and are accompanied by a series of ceramic sculptures and drawings in the Garden Gallery. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery at Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am 5pm. Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

This annual exhibition is from The Natural History Museum and showcases the best wildlife imagery in the world. The 100 award-winning photographs illustrate the abundance, majesty, and vulnerability of life on our planet – on land, sea and sky. From intimate portraits to layered motion stills, they blend startling visuals, compelling narratives and a passion for the natural world. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind. The competition receives over 42,000 entries from 96 countries highlighting its enduring appeal. Free admission. Visit hants.gov.uk/gosport-gallery.

PORTSMOUTH: Action Stations, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 10am-5pm. Exodus MA Fine Art Exhibition. The final group of MA students studying fine art have put on an exhibition. Artists have been inspired by subjects as diverse as liminality, mindfulness, memory and possessions, anxiety, imagination, doodling, masquerade and gender politics, time and colour. Admission is free. Visit nmrn.org.uk.

GIGS GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent, PO12 2HE. 8pm-10.30pm. Savannah. Pre-booking advised. Members £8, guests £10. Call (023) 9269 3988 or visit gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Road, PO4 8JR. 8pm.

Broadside Folk Club. Side function room.

Acoustic, singaround In turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

WALKS & TALKS OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Walk. Taking in the views of the Spinnaker Tower. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies or wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Café, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea Seafront walk. Through the Rose and Rock Garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390. WORKSHOPS PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for those aged five and below. Led by trained arts professionals, each session starts with a story, before the children, along with their parents and guardians are invited to try their hand at a range of arts activities. £3 per child. turn up on the day.

thursday

CONCERTS

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 11.30am. Gosport Theatre Organ Charity Concert. Starring Paul Francis. Free, with a retiring collection. Call 01329 310 592 for more information.

DANCING GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8pm-11pm. Salsa Class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. Fun and entertainment with Salsa Synergy UK. Group dances and more. £6. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9.30am-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information. WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Road, PO8 8DZ. 7pm-8pm & 8pm-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. Tickets £6. Call 07505 191596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk for more information.

EVENTS COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh homemade lunch and dessert, followed by entertainment afterwards, which can include bingo, a quiz or a guest speaker. Admission £3.95. Call (023) 9261 7890 for more information.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road, PO6 3EB. 2pm-4pm. Relax with Colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Drop-in, all materials are provided. Call (023) 9268 8259 for more information.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, 136 Chantry Road, PO12 4NG. 3.30pm-4.30pm. Krafty Kids – Olympic Games. Have fun making your own mini-Olympics with sporty finger cut outs and blow football.

Suitable for ages five to 10 years. Parents/carers must remain in the library during this activity. No need to book, but places are limited. Call (023) 9252 4608.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. Seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. Admission £2.50. Call 07754 528814.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Road. 10am-12pm. Chat and tea club. A group for those aged 50 and over wanting to meet new people. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or email julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk for more information.

WATERLOOVILLE: Anders Hall, off Milton Road, PO7 6AW. 7.30pm. Natter night and social evening. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club Visitors always welcome. Visit hdarc.co.uk. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Coffee Shop. 10am-4pm. Queen Alexandra League of Friends Art Team. See ‘Today’ for full details.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-8pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. See ‘Today’ for full details.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-8pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. See ‘Today’ for full details.

GOSPORT: Gallery at Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am 5pm. Wildlife Photographer of the Year. See ‘Today’ for full details.

PORTSMOUTH: Action Stations, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 10am-5pm. Exodus MA Fine Art Exhibition. See ‘Today’ for full details.

GIGS PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm-12am. On Stage @ The RMA. Open-mic night. All welcome – solo’s, duo’s and bands. Bands book in advance. Full PA supplied plus video streaming. Call (02. MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North Street, PO10 7BY. 10am-11.30pm. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WALKS & TALKS HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information. HILSEA: Alexandra Park, Mountbatten Centre entrance. 6.30pm. Walk. The flat, paved circular route follows the shore line along the pedestrian footpath up to Hilsea Lido and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth City Council’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9284 1762 for information.