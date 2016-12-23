What’s on from Friday, December 23 – Thursday, December 29, 2016

What’s on for the week ahead

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920-1950. A major exhibition exploring how modern British artists drew on classical myth and ideals in a ‘return to order’ following the First World War. Featuring playful and surreal versions of Greek myths from the 1920s and 30s, the exhibition gives a fascinating new insight into how modern art met with tradition in an era of social and political change in the early 20th centry. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Solent Aviation Art Society. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. Free. Volunteers wanted. Call (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 8pm. Non stop ‘70s and ‘80s classics. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. With cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables. Everything is home baked, hand crafted, or home grown. Free parking.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 2pm and 7pm (relaxed performance). The Groundlings Theatre Company presents its Christmas Pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. £16, concessions £14, children £10. Family tickets can only be purchased by contacting the box office on (023) 9273 7370, £42 for a family of four. Group bookings available. Schools £5 per student. Email info@groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

CHRISTMAS EVE

EVENTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP. 4pm. Crib service. A service for families, in particular younger children telling the nativity story.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP. 11.15pm. Midnight mass. Commencing with singing by the Church of the Resurrection Choir. Come join us for the first communion service of the Christmas season.

FARLINGTON: St Andrew’s Church, PO6 1AA. 2pm. Crib service. A service for families, in particular younger children telling the nativity story.

GOSPORT: Abbeyfield, 138 Privett Road. 2-4pm. Bargain sale. Excellent quality second hand clothes, shoes, ornaments and more. Call 07968 899 805.

LANDPORT: St Faith’s Church, Crasswell Street, PO1 1HT. 11.30pm. Midnight ass.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Church, High Street, PO1 2HW. 7.30pm. Christmas Eve carol service.

PORTSMOUTH: St James’ Church, Milton Road, PO4 8PG. 3pm and 4.30pm. Christingle. Blessing of the Christmas tree and nativity play. Come dressed as a shepherd or an angel.

PORTSMOUTH: St James’ Church, Milton Road, PO4 8PG. 11.30pm. Midnight Mass with carols.

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Road, PO1 5PA. 5pm. Nativity Service. The Christmas story told by children and young people.

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Road, PO1 5PA. 11.30pm. Midnight mass.

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George Street, PO1 5RT. 6pm. Nativity service and Christingle.

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George Street, PO1 5RT. 11.30pm. Midnight mass.

EXHIBITIONS

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. Spike’s Leg-Endary Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 11am and 3pm. The Groundlings Theatre Company presents its Christmas Pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

CHRISTMAS DAY

EVENTS

FARLINGTON: St Andrew’s Church, PO6 1AA. 10am. Christmas morning service. A Christmas service to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

PORTSMOUTH: St James’ Church, Milton Road, PO4 8PG. 9.30am. Parish mass with carols.

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Road, PO1 5PA. 9am. Book of common prayer communion.

SOUTHSEA: Immanuel Baptist Church, Victoria Road North, PO5 1AR. 10.30am. Christmas Day service. Come join us for hot drinks and mince pies before the service.

BOXING DAY

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 2pm and 7pm. The Groundlings Theatre Company presents its Christmas Pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

EXHIBITIONS

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 12pm and 4pm. The Groundlings Theatre Company presents its Christmas Pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 12pm and 4pm. The Groundlings Theatre Company presents its Christmas Pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet outside the Odeon. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all but the route does include an area of uneven ground, sturdy shoes recommended. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity for those aged five and below. Led by trained arts professionals. Each session starts with a story before the children, along with their parents/carers, are invited to try a topic.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

EXHIBITIONS

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm-12am. On Stage @ The RMA. Open-mic night. All welcome – solo artists, duos and bands. Bands need to book in advance. Full PA and video streaming supplied. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Nelson’s Bar, Melville Road, PO4 9TB. 8pm. Kenny Mayes’ ‘50s and ‘60s music. Free admission. All welcome.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North Street, PO10 7BY. 10am-12pm. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 12pm and 4pm (relaxed performance). The Groundlings Theatre Company presents its Christmas Pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. The flat, paved circular route follows the shore line along the pedestrian footpath up to Hilsea Lido and back. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth City Council’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9284 1762.