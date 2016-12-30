What’s On from Friday, December 30, 2016 – Thursday, January 5, 2017

What’s on for the week ahead

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950. A major exhibition exploring how modern British artists drew on classical myth and ideals in a ‘return to order’ following the First World War. Featuring playful and surreal versions of Greek myths from the 1920s and 30s, the exhibition gives a fascinating new insight into how modern art met with tradition in an era of social and political change in the early 20th century. Call 01243 774 557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Solent Aviation Art Society. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. Free. Volunteers wanted. Call (023) 9238 7284.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. With cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables. Everything is home-baked and hand-crafted.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 2pm and 7pm. The Groundlings Theatre Company presents its Christmas Pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. £16, concessions £14, children £10. Family tickets can only be purchased by contacting the box office on (023) 9273 7370, £42 for a family of four. Group bookings available. Schools £5 per student. Email info@groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Meet in the third car park at Farlington Marshes. 10.30am. Farlington Marshes group walk. Sturdy shoes are required for this walk across farmland and the exposed open footpaths around the marshes. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390 for details.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, 366 Brook Lane, Park Gate, SO31 7DP. 7.40-10.40pm. New Years Eve Dance. All welcome. £12. American supper. For further information call Maureen on 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Wickham Community Centre, Mill Lane, PO17 5AL. 8pm-12.30am. New Years Eve party dance. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and sequence. £12.50, includes a two-course buffet. Take your own drinks. Call 07980 058310/

GOSPORT: Abbeyfield, 138 Privett Road. 2-4pm. Bargain sale. Quality second hand clothes, shoes, ornaments and more. Call 07968 899805 for more details.

EXHIBITIONS

STAGE

MONday, JANUARY 2

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave, Portsmouth, PO4 9ED. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes with Instep Dance Club. Every Monday. Beginners session starts at 7.30pm, free practice session starts at 8.30pm, improvers session starts at 8.45pm. £5 per session, £6 for two sessions per person/evening. Call 07722 040 483.

EXHIBITIONS

TUESdaY, JANUARY 3

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: SEARCH, Local & Naval Studies Centre, Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1BT. 10.30am-12 pm. Old and New Market Day. Drop-in opportunity for adults to bring back memories by exploring timelines of domestic objects in SEARCH Museum. Free. Call (023) 9250 3280.

HAVANT: Havant Methodist Church, PO9 2HU. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Acappella Chorus Choir. Come along to the choir rehearsals every Tuesday evening. A new Musical Director is also required. Call Joy on (023) 9264 1997 or Sandra on (023) 9245 1220 for details.

EXHIBITIONS

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk. A walk with views of Portchester Castle. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESday, JANUARY 4

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Central Library. 10am-12pm. Macmillan coffee morning. For those affected by cancer.

EVENTS

FRATTON: Fratton Community Centre, Trfalgar Place, PO1 5JJ. 10am-12p,. Circle of Friends Craft Group. Something different to do each week or bring your own project. First week free then £3 per session. Call (023) 9278 0500 for more details.

EXHIBITIONS

GIGS

FAREHAM: Park Gate Royal British Legion, 366 Brook Lane, Sarisbury Green, SO31 7DP. 8pm-10.30pm. The Clive New Big Band. Admission is free. Call (023) 9269 3988.

WALKS & TALKS

COSHAM: Meet at King George V Playing Fields, in the car park. 2pm. Group walk. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Come along and try the new route. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in views of the Spinnaker Tower and seafront. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity for those aged five and below. Led by trained arts professionals. Each session starts with a story before the children, along with their parents/carers, are invited to try a range of arts activities. Admission is £3 per child. No need to book. Call (023) 9277 8080.

Thursday, JANUARY 5

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Road, PO8 8DZ. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. Call 07505 191596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

FRATTON: Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, PO1 5JJ. Friendship Group. Different activity each week in the company of friends. First week free then £3 per session. Call (023) 9278 0500.

EXHIBITIONS

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm. Broken-mic night. Hosted by Jay Groovara. All welcome – solo artists, duos and bands. Bands need to book in advance. Full PA supplied plus video streaming. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North Street, PO10 7BY. 10am-12pm. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WALKS & TALKS HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390. HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. The flat, paved circular route follows the shore line along the pedestrian footpath up to Hilsea Lido and back. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth City Council’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9284 1762.

If you are holding an event between Friday, January 6 and Thursday, January 12 and would like to advertise it in The Guide, please e-mail all details to danny.randon@jpress.co.uk by Tuesday, January 3.