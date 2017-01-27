What’s On from Friday, January 27 to Thursday, February 2

What’s on for the week ahead

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Wedgewood Rooms, 147b Albert Road, PO4 0JW. 7.30-11pm. Wedge Comedy Club with Steve Williams, Damian Clark and Mark Maier. Compered by Dinga. Food served until 8.45pm. Disco until 2.30am. £8. Call (023) 9229 3301 or visit wedgewood-rooms.co.uk

DANCING

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Road, PO11 0HB. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. Call 07505 191596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road, PO2 7BL. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Lunch served from 12pm. Call (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Road, PO16 7DB. 10am. Fareham Careers Fair. Suella Fernandes MP presents the Fareham Apprenticeship and Jobs Fair. Meet providers and companies to give future career guidance. Free.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950. Exploring how British artists drew on classical myth and ideals in a ‘return to order’ following the First World War. Call 01243 774 557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm. Royal Blood: Births, Battles and Beheadings. Celebrating Hampshire’s glorious royal history, this exhibition features specially commissioned costumes and artefacts. Free. Visit hants.gov.uk/gosport-gallery.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound. A WW1 centenary project incorporating film, drawing and sound, this installation shows alternative insights into the aftermath of the war.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-4pm. The Ministry of Books – Miniatures. The Ministry of Books started from a collection of 15 books hidden away in an old cupboard. It has now over 200 wonderful art objects produced by illustrators, typographers, writers, book binders, printmakers and many others. Call (023) 9277 8080.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, PO1 3LJ. 7pm. Irreplaceable (12A). A doctor’s illness causes him to meet his replacement. Call 07435 029 408 or e-mail info@no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 8pm. Non-stop 70s and 80s night. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 9pm. Kent Duchaine. Authentic Delta Slide Blues.

MARKETS

stubbington: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. With home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

FAREHAM: Wallington Village Hall, Broadcut, PO16 8ST. 7.30pm. Solent Bonsai Society Auction. Including bonsai trees, pots, tools and books. Call (023) 9264 0985 or visit www.solentbonsai.co.uk.

STAGE

LAVANT: Lavant Memorial Hall, Pook Lane, PO18 0BQ. 7.30pm. The Lavant Players present Shiver Me Timbers. A musical comedy based on Treasure Island. Call 01243 816 581.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 8-10.30pm. Aladdin, Adult Pantomime. £15.50. Over 18s only. Call (023) 9273 7370.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 7.30pm. 80s Mania. Experience Europe’s ultimate 80s concert, featuring 25 chart-topping pop icons authentically recreated with live band and dancers. Call (023) 9282 8282.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Hall Theatre, PO14 2PP. 7.30pm. Crofton Amateur Dramatics Society (CADS) present their pantomime, Robin Hood. Adults £8, children £6. Call 01329 661 143.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Meet in the third car park at Farlington Marshes. 10.30am. Farlington Marshes group walk. Sturdy shoes required for this walk across farmland and open footpaths around the marshes. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College, Grove Road South, PO5 3QW. 7.30pm. St John’s College Politics Society. Guest speaker Suella Fernandes MP. Free.

TOMORROW

DANCING

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 7.30-11pm. 78 Club 50/50 dance. Members £6, non-members £7.

PORTSMOUTH: Admiral Lord Nelson School, Dundas Lane, PO3 5XT. 7.30-10.30pm. 50/50 social ballroom, latin and sequence dancing. £4. Bring your own drinks. Tea and coffee available. Call 07980 058 310 or visitballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Road, PO16 7DX. Ashcroft Winter Ale Festival. 12-4.30pm and 6 - 11pm. Sample a range of local ales and ciders featuring live music from local folk, roots and acoustic bands and evening headliners Willie and the Bandits. Book of ten drinks tokens £15. Over 18s only. Call 01329 223 100 or visit ashcroft.org.uk.

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Road, PO16 7DB. 7.30pm. Megaslam Wrestling – Rumble Rampage. Action-packed show with all-new line up. Adults £15, under-16s £10. Family ticket (four seats) £45. Call 01329 231 942.

GOSPORT: Abbeyfield, 138 Privett Road. 2-4pm. Bargain sale. Second hand clothes, ornaments and more. Call 07968 899 805.

SOUTHSEA: Temple of Spiritualism, 73A Victoria Road, PO5 2BU. 10am-4.30pm. Private readings. Choice of many mediums for £15. Medley of Four Mediums at 2.30pm – £5. Visit portsmouthtempleofspiritualism.co.uk

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Parish Rooms, The Square, PO14 4AB. 2-4pm.Scrap Happy Young Quilters. £2.50. All materials provided. For children aged six to 16.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm. Royal Blood: Births, Battles and Beheadings.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-4pm. The Ministry of Books – Miniatures.

FILMS

DENMEAD: Denmead Community Centre, School Lane, PO7 6LU. The Eagle Huntress (U). A 13-year-old girl as she trains to become the first female eagle hunter in 12 generations. £5. Call (023) 9225 6132.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, PO1 3LJ. 7pm. Snowden (15). Gripping thriller tells the true story of the controversial whistleblower Edward Snowden. Call 07435 029 408 or e-mail info@no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 8pm. Non-stop rock. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 9pm. Stated Quo. Status Quo tribute.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 2.30 and 7.30pm. CCADS Theatre presents Let’s Face the Musicals. A concert of songs from the shows. Call (023)9246 6363.

LAVANT: Lavant Memorial Hall, Pook Lane, PO18 0BQ. 7.30pm. The Lavant Players present Shiver Me Timbers. A musical comedy based on Treasure Island. Call 01243 816 581.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 8-10.30pm. Aladdin, Adult Pantomime. £15.50. Over 18s only. Call (023) 9273 7370.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 7.30pm. House of Burlesque. Hosted by Joe Black. Call (023) 9282 8282.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Hall Theatre, PO14 2PP. 7.30pm. Crofton Amateur Dramatics Society (CADS) present their pantomime, Robin Hood. Adults £8, children £6. Call 01329 661 143.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Hall, Hambledon Road, PO7 73H. 3.30 and 7.30pm. Curtain Up! Productions presents Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood. A pantomime by Ian Clark. (023) 9225 3558.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along the foreshore footpath to the Mountbatten Centre and back. Call (023) 9284 1762.

Sunday

DANCING

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Community Centre, North Street, PO10 7DD. 2-4.30pm. Tea dance. £6, includes tea/coffee. Call 07950 730 274.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Road, PO11 0HB. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. Call 07505 191 596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Club, 366 Brook Lane, SO31 7DP. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. Members £5, non-members £6.50. Call 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel,Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane, PO9 3HN. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship And The Word. A service of encouragement and worship, with fellowship and refreshments afterwards. Sunday school for children aged three to 11, creche for children aged three and below. Call 07879 130 499 or visit calvaryportsmouth.co.uk/sunday-mornings.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 11am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-4pm. The Ministry of Books – Miniatures.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 8.30pm. AlleyCats. Open mic night.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Road, PO16 7DB. 3pm. Ker-Mel School of Dancing presents its annual showcase. An entertaining afternoon of singing and dancing. Tickets £13.50, concessions £12.50. Call 01329 231 942 or visit www.fernehamhall.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 3.30pm. Sinatra, Sequins & Swing. A stunning tribute to the hits and 50s glamour of Sinatra’s golden era. Call (023) 9282 8282.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Hall Theatre, PO14 2PP. 7.30pm. Crofton Amateur Dramatics Society (CADS) present their pantomime, Robin Hood. Adults £8, children £6. Call 01329 661 143.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. Call (023) 9284 1762.

monday

CLASSES

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Road, PO1 5PF. 6.30-8pm. Sewing machine skills. Commencing Monday for 3 weeks. £22.50. Call (023) 9281 2822 or e-mail sgreen@pafg.org.uk.

DANCING

COSHAM: Community Centre, Wooton Street. 7.30-10pm. Sequence dancing old and new. Tea, coffee and biscuits included. £3, includes tea, coffee and biscuits.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Road, PO11 0HB. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. Call 07505 191 596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave, PO4 9ED. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session, £6 for two sessions per person/evening. Call 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COWPLAIN: Borrow Centre, London Road, PO8 8DB. 1.30pm-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. Call (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, PO1 5JJ. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling. Great fun with gentle exercise. First week free then £3 per session. Call (023) 9278 0500.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, 19-21 Palmerston Road. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm. Royal Blood: Births, Battles and Beheadings.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. Call (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Moderate group walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Group walk. Slow, 30-minute walk. Call (023) 9268 8390.

Tuesday

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, PO13 8JU. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Road, PO1 4BJ. 6.30pm-7.30pm. Jedha Fit street dance class. High-intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. Engage in different dance styles and body workouts. Call 075543 931937.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill Street. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove, PO16 9AD. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, PO9 2RS. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but experience of bridge necessary. No need to bring a partner. Call 01243 372 718 or e-mail angela.nigel.peake@gmail.com.

HAVANT: Methodist Church, PO9 2HU. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Acappella chorus choir rehearsal. Call (023) 9264 1997.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant, PO9 1PP. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Call (023) 9245 3634 or visit solentmalevoicechoir.org.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, 1 Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 7.30pm. Drink and Draw Night.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm. Royal Blood: Births, Battles and Beheadings.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Wedgewood Rooms, 147b Albert Road, PO4 0JW. 7.30pm. Hidden Charms. Plus special guests The Bay Rays. £7. Call (023) 9229 3301 or visitwedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. Call (023) 9268 8390.

Wednesday

COMEDY

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 8pm. Mitch Benn: Don’t Fear the Reaper. Mitch confronts his mortality – and yours – with hilarious and tuneful consequences. Tickets £14, concessions £12.60. Call (023) 9247 2700 or visit thespring.co.uk.

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk, PO1 2DX. 10am-12pm. Macmillan Coffee Morning.

BAFFINS: Scout Headquarters, 14 Paignton Avenue, PO3 6LL. 54th Portsmouth Scout Group. Coffee, bric-a-brac, books, and clothing.

DANCING

SOUTHSEA: Royal Beach Hotel. 1-4pm. Social dancing. Music by Steve Kingsley. Chance to win Sunday lunch for two at the hotel. £4.50. Call (023) 9273 1281.

EVENTS

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd, PO1 5PA. 12.30pm. Charity lunch. Enjoy a light lunch in aid of charity. Call (023) 9281 4444 or e-mail officeassistant@portseaparish.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm. Royal Blood: Births, Battles and Beheadings.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-4pm. The Ministry of Books – Miniatures.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, PO1 3LJ. 7pm. Life, Animated (PG). A coming-of-age story about a boy and his family who uses Disney movies to express love, loss and kinship. Call 07435 029408 or e-mail info@no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, 366 Brook Lane, SO31 7DP. 8-10.30pm. The Clive New Big Band. Free. Call (023) 9269 3988.

WALKS & TALKS

COSHAM: Meet at King George V playing fields car park. 2pm. Try out our new route. Call (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of Spinnaker Tower. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre. 10.30am. Group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1BT. 7.30pm. Ex-army man Mike Parker presents a light-hearted talk about guns, conventional torpedos and guided missiles. Charity raffle to raise money for Help for Heroes. £3, includes refreshments. Call(023) 9252 3463.

THURSDay

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Fresh, homemade lunch and dessert, followed by entertainment. 3.95. Call (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road, PO6 3EB. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. Call (023) 9268 8259.

FARLINGTON: St Andrews Church Hall, PO6 1AA. 7.00pm. Farlington Garden Club Monthly Meeting. Speaker Mr Brian Kidd. Admission to non-members £1.

SOUTHSEA: St James’s Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A fun activity session to music for older and disabled people. Aims to improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. Call 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-8pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm. Royal Blood: Births, Battles and Beheadings.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-4pm. The Ministry of Books – Miniatures.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, PO7 7EH. 9.30am-11.30am. St George’s Market. Eggs, home-made crafts, cards, jewellery, woodwork, plants, cakes, preserves, honey and used books.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths around Foxes Forest. Call (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. Call (023) 9284 1762.

