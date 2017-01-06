What’s On from Friday, January 6 to Thursday, January 13

What’s on for the week ahead

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950. Exploring how British artists drew on classical myth and ideals in a ‘return to order’ following the First World War. Featuring playful and surreal versions of Greek myths from the 1920s and 30s, the exhibition gives a new insight into how modern art met with tradition in an era of social and political change. Call 01243 774 557 or visit pallant.org.uk

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4.00pm. Solent Aviation Art Society. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. Free. Volunteers wanted. Call (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Rosies Vineyard, 87 Elm Grove, PO5 1JF. 8.30-11pm. Milton James Hot 4. Traditional jazz band. Admission free, pre-booking essential for eating. Call (023) 9275 5944 or visit rosies-vineyard.co.uk for more information.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at the Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Road. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, latin and sequence. £3. Call (023) 9225 2403 for more information.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: Abbeyfield, 138 Privett Road. 2-4pm. Bargain sale. Quality second hand clothes, shoes, ornaments and more. Call 07968 899 805 for more information.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Solent Aviation Art Society. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. Free. Weekend opening depends on availability of volunteers. Volunteers wanted. Call (023) 9238 7284.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Along the foreshore footpath to the Mountbatten Centre and back. Flat and paved route. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, 366 Brook Lane, Park Gate, SO31 7DP. 7.40-10.40pm. Country & Western dance. Every Sunday evening. All welcome. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. Call 01329 519 765 for more information.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 7-10pm. Sunday 50-50 dance. £4.50.

EVENTS

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane, PO9 3HN. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship And The Word. A Calvary Chapel service of encouragement and worship, with time for fellowship and refreshments afterwards. Sunday school available for children aged three to 11, creche also available for children aged three and under. Call 07879 130499 or visit calvaryportsmouth.co.uk/sunday-mornings for more information.

EXHIBITIONS

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night. Hosted by Jay Groovara. All welcome – solo artists, duos and bands. Bands need to book in advance. Full PA supplied plus video streaming. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk for more information.

SOUTHSEA: The Auckland Arms, Netley Road, PO5 3NB. 8-10.30pm. Milton James Hot Four. Traditional jazz band. Free. Call (023) 9278 0860 for more information.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. Brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

DANCING

COSHAM: Cosham Community Centre, Wooton Street. 7.30-10pm. Sequence dancing old and new. Qualified leaders will teach some of the new dances. £3, includes tea, coffee and biscuits.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Road, PO11 0HB. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. Call 07505 191596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave, Portsmouth, PO4 9ED. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners session starts at 7.30pm, free practice session at 8.30, improvers session at 8.45. £5 per session, £6 for two sessions per person/evening. Call 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

EVENTS

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Road, PO8 8DB. 1.30-3.30pm. Craft group. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. Call (023) 9261 5916 for more information.

FRATTON: Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, PO1 5JJ. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling. Great fun with gentle exercise. First week free and then £3 per session. Call (023) 9278 0500 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, 19-21 Palmerston Road. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Drop-in, all materials are provided.

EXHIBITIONS

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Learning Place group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow 30-minute walk. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. Money will be raised in aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, PO13 8JU. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove, PO16 9AD. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

GOSPORT: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Road, Alverstoke, PO12 2BB. 7.30-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters. Talk by Shelly Faulkner about Long Arm Quilting. Non-members £3.50. Call 01329 231 790 for more information.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, PO9 2RS. 7pm. Bridge club. Needs new members. Beginners welcome but experience of bridge is necessary. No need to bring a partner. Call 01243 372 718 or e-mail angela.nigel.peake@gmail.com for more information.

HAVANT: Havant Methodist Church, PO9 2HU. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Acapella Chorus Choir. Come along to choir rehearsals every Tuesday. New musical director also required. Call (023) 9264 1997.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant, PO9 1PP. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir meeting. Seeking new members. Sit in a rehearsal evening every Tuesday. Call (023) 9245 3634 or visit solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: Staunton Park Genealogy Group, St Francis Church, Riders Lane, Leigh Park, PO9 4QT. 7.30-9.30pm. Group meeting. New members welcome.Visit thestauntoninfo.org.

EXHIBITIONS

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk. Walk with views of Portchester Castle. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk. Brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

DANCING

FAREHAM: Sarisbury Green Community Centre, The Green, SO31 7AA. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. No experience necessary. bar available. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. Call 01489 573 114..

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. The club meets every Wednesday and there are speakers, club competitions, and home evenings where members show their expertise in photographic techniques. Visit horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

GOSPORT: The Scout Hut, Clayhall Road. 7.30-9.30pm. Hampshire Genealogical Society, Gosport Group meeting. Talk by Andrew Negus, Part 3: Harlots, Dung and Glory. All welcome. Free for the first three visits. Call (023) 9258 5194.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Road, Widley, PO7 5AX. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for new male members to join the group. Drop in and see for yourself, but contact them first in case they’re doing something away from the hall. Call 07796 136487 or visit singinportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent, PO12 2HE. 8-10.30pm. Harry Strutters. Members £7, guests £10. Booking advisable. Call (023) 9269 3988 or visit gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Road, PO4 8JR. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

WALKS & TALKS

FAREHAM: Meet at Portchester Castle, in the main car park. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Spinnaker Tower. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1BT. 7.30pm. Rosie Archer talks about her latest book, The Gunpowder and Glory Girls: The Bomb Girls 4. £4, includes refreshments. Call (023) 9252 3463.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Walks take place regardless of the weather. Call (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of creativity for those aged five and below. Led by trained arts professionals. Each session starts with a story before the children, along with their parents/carers, are invited to try a range of activities. £3 per child. No need to book. Call (023) 9277 8080 or visit aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

DANCING

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. Fun and entertainment with Salsa Synergy UK. Group dances and more. £6. Call 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800 299.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Road, PO8 8DZ. 7pm-8pm & 8pm-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ dance class. Call 07505 191 596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch club. A fresh, homemade lunch and dessert, followed by entertainment afterwards. £3.95. Call (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road, PO6 3EB. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Drop-in, all materials are provided. Call (023) 9268 8259.

FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

FRATTON: Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, PO1 5JJ. 10.30am-12pm. Singing for Wellbeing. An enjoyable morning of singing and gentle exercise to chase away the blues and lift your spirits. First week free then £3 per session. Call (023) 9278 0500.

SOUTHSEA: St James’s Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated activity session to music for older and disabled people. Aims to improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. Call 07754 528814.

EXHIBITIONS

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm. Broken-mic night. Hosted by Jay Groovara. All welcome – solo artists, duos and bands. Bands need to book in advance. Full PA and video streaming supplied. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North Street, PO10 7BY. 10am-12pm. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. With cakes, savouries, dairy- and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 8-10.30pm. Aladdin, Adult Pantomime. £15.50. Over 18s only. Call (023) 9273 7370.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders. Call (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. The flat, paved circular route follows the shore line along the pedestrian footpath up to Hilsea Lido and back. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders. Call (023) 9284 1762.

