What’s on from Friday, September 2 – Thursday, September 8, 2016

What’s on for the week ahead

today DANCING PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road, 1.30pm-4pm. Ballroom and Sequence dancing. Brenda & W Sounds. Lunches are available from 12pm, there is also a bar. Admission £3. For more information call Brenda on (023) 9242 5331 or the community centre on (023) 9269 2914.

EVENTS FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove, PO16 9AD. 11.15am-12.30pm. Table tennis. Every Friday. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Coffee Shop. 10am-4pm. Queen Alexandra League of Friends Art Team. Sue Harvey, Gwenda Stephens, Belinda Ponsford, Devi Sothinathan, Anne Parminter and Ted Baker. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284 for more information. Volunteers wanted.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. A major exhibition on the life and art of British artist Christopher Wood (1901-1930). An important and influential figure in the British art world during the 1920s, Wood developed a ‘faux-naïve’ style as he navigated a path between the representational painting of the Edwardian era and the new style of abstraction of the 1930s. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford. A group of bronze sculptures including Espaliered Woman (2007), Lion (2014) and Behemoth (2016) form a conversation with the formal architecture of the courtyard, and are accompanied by a series of ceramic sculptures and drawings in the Garden Gallery. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery at Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am 5pm. Wildlife Photographer of the Year. This annual exhibition is from The Natural History Museum and showcases the best wildlife imagery in the world. The 100 award-winning photographs illustrate the abundance, majesty, and vulnerability of life on our planet – on land, sea and sky. From intimate portraits to layered motion stills, they blend startling visuals, compelling narratives and a passion for the natural world. Free admission. Visit hants.gov.uk/gosport-gallery.

PORTSMOUTH: Action Stations, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 10am-5pm. Exodus MA Fine Art Exhibition. The final group of MA students studying fine art have put on an exhibition. Artists have been inspired by subjects as diverse as liminality, mindfulness, memory and possessions, anxiety, imagination, doodling, masquerade and gender politics, time and colour. Admission is free. Visit nmrn.org.uk.

GIGS PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 8pm until late. Non-stop hits from the 70s and 80s. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk for more information.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle. 8.30pm.Spike’s Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. With cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables. Everything is home baked, hand crafted, or home grown. Free parking.

WALKS & TALKS SOUTHSEA: Meet at the Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront walk. Walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

tomorrow

DANCING COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Road. 7pm-10pm. Social dancing – ballroom, Latin and sequence. Admission £3. Call (023) 9225 2403 for more information.

EVENTS GOSPORT: Elson Library, 136 Chantry Road. 10am-12pm. Colouring for Adults. Relax and enjoy an hour or two colouring away your daily stresses and anxieties. All materials are provided, just drop-in.

GOSPORT: Gosport Waterfront Baptist Church, Unit 2, Cooperqage Green. 2pm-4pm. Saturday Social. Free admission, all ages welcome. Pool, table tennis, table footy, crafts, childrens activities, and a swap shop. Free hot snacks and drinks. Call 07946 835066 or visit gosportwaterfrontbaptistchurch.org.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Lifeboat Inn, PO11 9HL. 11.30am. Challenge 41 Charity Family Fun Day. Raising funds for The Rowans Hospice. Darts and pool challenges, face painting, coconut shy, splat the rat, tug of war, charity waxing, cake and bake sale, teddy bear’s picnic, 41 mile static bike/treadmill relay. Raffle to be drawn on the day with prizes from local businesses.

CATHERINGTON: All Saints’ Church, 330 Catherington Lane. 8.30am for exhibitors, 2.30pm for the public, until 5.30pm. All Saints’ Catherington Flower, Produce and Handicraft Show. Calling all gardeners, craft lovers/makers, photographers, artists, cake and jam makers and many others. The schedule for the show is now available at allsaintscatherington.co.uk. Everyone is welcome. Call (023) 9259 1461 or (023) 9242 0984. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Coffee Shop. 12pm-3.30pm. Queen Alexandra League of Friends Art Team. Sue Harvey, Gwenda Stephens, Belinda Ponsford, Devi Sothinathan, Anne Parminter and Ted Baker. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284 for more information. Volunteers wanted.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. A major exhibition on the life and art of British artist Christopher Wood (1901-1930). An important and influential figure in the British art world during the 1920s, Wood developed a ‘faux-naïve’ style as he navigated a path between the representational painting of the Edwardian era and the new style of abstraction of the 1930s. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford. A group of bronze sculptures including Espaliered Woman (2007), Lion (2014) and Behemoth (2016) form a conversation with the formal architecture of the courtyard, and are accompanied by a series of ceramic sculptures and drawings in the Garden Gallery. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery at Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am 5pm. Wildlife Photographer of the Year. This annual exhibition is from The Natural History Museum and showcases the best wildlife imagery in the world. The 100 award-winning photographs illustrate the abundance, majesty, and vulnerability of life on our planet – on land, sea and sky. From intimate portraits to layered motion stills, they blend startling visuals, compelling narratives and a passion for the natural world. Free admission. Visit hants.gov.uk/gosport-gallery.

GIGS PORTSMOUTH: The George and Dragon, Kingston Road. 8pm until late.Kenny Mayes 50s and 60s music. Free admission.

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. Burlesque night. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk for more information. WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon. 10.30am. Hilsea Lido walk. Walk along the foreshore footpath to the Mountbatten Centre and back. Flat and paved route. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9284 1762.

sunday

DANCING GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 7pm-10pm. 50/50 dance. Admission £4.50.

SARISBURY: The Royal British Legion Club, 366 Brook Lane, Park Gate, SO31 7DP. 7.40pm-10.40pm. Country & Western dance. Every Sunday evening.All Welcome. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and a raffle. For further information call Maureen on 01329 519 765.

EVENTS EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2pm-5pm. Public passenger running. Both steam and/or electric locomotives. Weather permitting. 50p per person for two circuits of track.

HAVANT: Bethel Evangelical Church, Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park. 10.30am & 4pm. Holy Communion at 10.30am and the screening of feature film War Room at 4pm. Feel free to stay for some light refreshments and good conversation after the film. Call (023) 9217 6400 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: The Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, 393 Old Commercial Road, PO1 4QL. 3pm. Reading from the works of Dickens. Call (023) 9266 4205.

PORTSMOUTH: St. Mary’s Church Fratton Road. 12pm. Parish BBQ lunch. A chance to catch up with friends old and new and enjoy a BBQ lunch (tickets available for £2), following the 10am morning service.

TWYFORD: Twyford Waterworks, Hazeley Road, SO21 1QA. 11am-4pm. Vintage Vehicle Rally. Take a stroll around the Waterworks where everything will be open. Restored machinery will be in operation and volunteers will be on hand to explain how it used to work. Learn about the progress being made to restore the boilers and steam-pumping engine. You can also go on a free guided tour to find out all about the waterworks and how it’s developed over the last 100 years. Plus, the narrow gauge industrial railway will be operating next to theWildlife Trail and there will be demonstration runs of one of the 1934 Ruston Hornsby pumping sets. Visit twyfordwaterworks.co.uk. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. June Cousin, ‘Belinda’ and Michael Taylor. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284 for more information. Weekend opening is according to the availability of volunteers. Volunteers wanted.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 11am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. A major exhibition on the life and art of British artist Christopher Wood (1901-1930). An important and influential figure in the British art world during the 1920s, Wood developed a ‘faux-naïve’ style as he navigated a path between the representational painting of the Edwardian era and the new style of abstraction of the 1930s. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 11am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford. A group of bronze sculptures including Espaliered Woman (2007), Lion (2014) and Behemoth (2016) form a conversation with the formal architecture of the courtyard, and are accompanied by a series of ceramic sculptures and drawings in the Garden Gallery. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk. FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: The Beanbag Cinema Club, 174 Milton Road. 1pm & 6pm. Sunday Screenings. How To Train Your Dragon will be showing at 1pm, and Quadrophenia at 6pm. Admisison is £5 for adults, £3 for under 16s or £15 for a family ticket. Refreshments available. Call (023) 9285 1450 or visit oldbarnmilton.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. New walkers should arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9284 1762.

monday

CLASSES

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church Hall, PO5 2PL. 6pm-8.30pm. Martial arts. Tai Chi 6-7pm and Kung Fu 7-8.30pm. First lesson free. Call 078130 06569 for more information.

COFFEE

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Road. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. A group for those aged 50 and over to meet new people. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or e-mail julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk for more information.

DANCING COSHAM: Cosham Community Centre, Wooton Street. 7.30pm-10pm. Sequence dancing old and new. Qualified leaders will teach some of the new dances. Tea, coffee and biscuits included. Admission £3. Parking available.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30pm-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 6.30pm-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

EVENTS COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road. 2pm-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. A group for those aged 50 and over to meet new people. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or email julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk for more information.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Road, PO8 8DB. 1.30pm-3.30pm. Relax with art, colouring, knitting, embroidery and more. All ages welcome. £2.50. Call Carole on (023) 9261 5916.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, 19-21 Palmerston Road. 2pm-4pm. Relax with Colouring. For adults. Research has found that colouring-in is a great way to beat stress, it also aids relaxation. Drop-in, all materials are provided. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. June Cousin, ‘Belinda’ and Michael Taylor. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284 for more information. Volunteers wanted.

WALKS & TALKS FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, Memorial where the buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

tuesday

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, south Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove, PO14 1JJ. 7.30pm-8.30pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. Tickets £6. Call 07505 191596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk for more information.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, PO13 8JU. 9.30am-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 1.30pm-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove, PO16 9AD. 1.30pm-3.30pm. Variety club. Every Tuesday.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, 136 Chantry Road, Elson, PO12 4NG. 1.30pm-2pm. Rhymetime. Every Tuesday in the children’s library. Free toe tapping, hand clapping, knee jogging fun for babies & toddlers. It’s fun, free and friendly, just drop-in. During term-time only. Parents/carers to remain with their children.

GOSPORT: Local and Naval Studies Centre, Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street. 10.30am-12pm. Childhood Past – Market Day. A drop-in opportunity to allow adults to bring back memories by exploring the museum’s childhood collections. Toys, clothes, school days and baby care will all feature. Free, just drop in, no need to book.

HAVANT: Bethel Evangelical Church, Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park. 10am. Mums and Tots. Call (023) 9217 6400.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant, PO9 1PP. 7.15pm-9.45pm. Solent Male Voice Choir. Seeking new members. Go along and sit in one of the rehearsal evenings. Now rehearsing for the Royal Albert Hall in October. Call David Stretton on (023) 9245 3634 or visit solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, PO9 2RS. 7pm. Bridge Players Wanted. Bridge club needing new members. Meet every Tuesday evening. Beginners are welcome, but some knowledge and experience of bridge is necessary. No need to bring a partner. Call Angela and Nigel Peake on 01243 372718 or email angela.nigel.peake@gmail.com for more information.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Road, off of Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. A chance to meet new people. Group for those aged 50 and over. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or email julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk for more information.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace. 2pm-4pm. Southsea Seniors. A chance to meet new people. Group for those aged 50 and over. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or e-mail julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk for more information. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. June Cousin, ‘Belinda’ and Michael Taylor. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284 for more information. Volunteers wanted.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. A major exhibition on the life and art of British artist Christopher Wood (1901-1930). An important and influential figure in the British art world during the 1920s, Wood developed a ‘faux-naïve’ style as he navigated a path between the representational painting of the Edwardian era and the new style of abstraction of the 1930s. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford. A group of bronze sculptures including Espaliered Woman (2007), Lion (2014) and Behemoth (2016) form a conversation with the formal architecture of the courtyard, and are accompanied by a series of ceramic sculptures and drawings in the Garden Gallery. Call 01243 774 557 or visit pallant.org.uk. STAGE HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 7.30pm. Betty Blue Eyes. A musical by George Stiles, Anthony Drewe, Ron Cowan and Daniel Lipman. Call (023) 9246 6363.

WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. A walk with views to Portchester Castle. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime walk. Brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the John Pounds Centre, Queen Street. 1.30pm. Walk. A new walk for people living with dementia and their carers. Organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9284 1762 for more information and to book a place.

wednesday

CLASSES

SOUTHSEA: St Luke’s Church Hall, PO5 2PL. 7.30pm-9pm. Martial arts. Kung fu. First lesson is free. Call 07813 006569 for more information.

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Central Library. 10am-12pm. Macmillan coffee morning. For those affected by cancer.

PORTSMOUTH: Scout Headquarters, Paignton Avenue, Baffins. 10am. 54th Portsmouth Scout Group coffee morning. With bric-a-brac, books, clothing and more.

DANCING FAREHAM: Sarisbury Green Community Centre, The Green, SO31 7AA. 8pm-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. No experience necessary. Ample parking. Bar available. Admission £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. Call Annette on 01489 573114 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: The Royal Beach Hotel. 1pm-4pm. Social dancing. All types. Music by Steve Kingsley. With the chance to win Sunday lunch for two at the hotel, worth aproximately £40. Admission £4.50. Call 07979 634046.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 7pm-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

EVENTS COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote undrstanding about life in the services and life for civilians during times of conflict. Meet on the first Wedesnday of each month. Booking not necessary. Call (023) 9284 1762 or e-mail iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

COSHAM: Cosham Conservative Social Club, 11 Spur Road. 7.30pm. Quiz night. 55 Social Club meeting. Membership to the club is open open to anyone aged 55 or over. If you would like to spend your Wednesday evenings socialising with a friendly group of people, please go along.Drinks can be purchased at the bar. New members are welcome.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Road, Widley, PO7 5AX. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for new male members to join the friendly singing group. Drop-in and see for yourself, but contact them first in case they’re doing something away from the hall. Call 07796 136487, 07709 617348 or visit singinportsmouth.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church Fratton Road. 12pm. Charity lunch. A chance to enjoy a light lunch, the money raised will be used to support a charity.

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Road. 2pm-4pm. The Natterjacks. A group for those aged 50 and over wanting to meet new people. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or e-mail julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk for more information. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. June Cousin, ‘Belinda’ and Michael Taylor. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284 for more information. Volunteers wanted.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. A major exhibition on the life and art of British artist Christopher Wood (1901-1930). An important and influential figure in the British art world during the 1920s, Wood developed a ‘faux-naïve’ style as he navigated a path between the representational painting of the Edwardian era and the new style of abstraction of the 1930s. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford. A group of bronze sculptures including Espaliered Woman (2007), Lion (2014) and Behemoth (2016) form a conversation with the formal architecture of the courtyard, and are accompanied by a series of ceramic sculptures and drawings in the Garden Gallery. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

GIGS GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent, PO12 2HE. 8pm-10.30pm. Jeff Barnhart (USA), quartet with Spats Langham. Members £7, guests £10. Booking essential. Call (023) 9269 3988 or visit gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Road, PO4 8JR. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room.

Acoustic, singaround In turn format. Piano available. All welcome. STAGE HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East Street, PO9 1BS. 7.30pm. Find Me. A play by Olwen Wymark. Call (023) 9247 2700.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 7.30pm. Betty Blue Eyes. A musical by George Stiles, Anthony Drewe, Ron Cowan and Daniel Lipman. Call (023) 9246 6363.

WALKS & TALKS OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Walk. Taking in the views of the Spinnaker Tower. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at King George V Playing Fields car park, Northern Road. 2pm. Lakeside North Harbour Walk. A walk around the lake. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies or wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Café, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea Seafront walk. Through the Rose and Rock Garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information. WORKSHOPS PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for those aged five and below. £3 per child. Turn up on the day. Call (023) 9277 8080 or visit aspex.org.uk.

thursday

DANCING GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8pm-11pm. Salsa Class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. Fun and entertainment with Salsa Synergy UK. Group dances and more. £6. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9.30am-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information. WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Road, PO8 8DZ. 7pm-8pm & 8pm-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. Tickets £6. Call 07505 191596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk for more information.

EVENTS COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh homemade lunch and dessert, followed by entertainment afterwards, which can include bingo, a quiz or a guest speaker. Admission £3.95. Call (023) 9261 7890 for more information.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road, PO6 3EB. 2pm-4pm. Relax with Colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Drop-in, all materials are provided. Call (023) 9268 8259 for more information.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1BT. 7.30pm. The Development of British Aviation – a talk by Ashley Morgan. Britain has played a major role in the development of both military and civil aviation. This presentation, illustrated with film clips from the historic FAST Film Archive, looks at the remarkable, and often daring work of the scientists, engineers and test pilots from the Royal Aircraft Establishment and the aircraft they flew. Free, no need to book.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. Seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. Admission £2.50. Call 07754 528814.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Road. 10am-12pm. Chat and tea club. A group for those aged 50 and over wanting to meet new people. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. June Cousin, ‘Belinda’ and Michael Taylor. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-8pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. A major exhibition on the life and art of British artist Christopher Wood (1901-1930). An important and influential figure in the British art world during the 1920s, Wood developed a ‘faux-naïve’ style as he navigated a path between the representational painting of the Edwardian era and the new style of abstraction of the 1930s. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-8pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford. A group of bronze sculptures including Espaliered Woman (2007), Lion (2014) and Behemoth (2016) form a conversation with the formal architecture of the courtyard, and are accompanied by a series of ceramic sculptures and drawings in the Garden Gallery. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower, Priddy’s Hard. 10am-4pm. Lee Art Group annual exhibition. 31 local artists exhibiting craft work. Free admission.

GIGS PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm-12am. On Stage @ The RMA. Open-mic night. All welcome – solo’s, duo’s and bands. Bands book in advance. Full PA supplied plus video streaming. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk. MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North Street, PO10 7BY. 10am-11.30pm. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available. STAGE HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East Street, PO9 1BS. 7.30pm. Find Me. A play by Olwen Wymark. Call (023) 9247 2700.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 7.30pm. Betty Blue Eyes. A musical by George Stiles, Anthony Drewe, Ron Cowan and Daniel Lipman. Call (023) 9246 6363. TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre,

42 Kent Street, PO13BS. 1pm & 2.30pm. Tour. Meet the Artistic Director at the theatre. Discover the history behind Groundlings Theatre’s Old Beneficial School on this historical tour. Explore the truth surrounding Charles Dickens’ birth.Costumed actors will take you through the sights and sounds of this Georgian school. £5 per person. Call (023) 9273 7370 or visit groundlings.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Road. 1pm-2.30pm, technical tour of the Kings Theatre; 1pm-2.30pm, a talk by archivists about the theatre during the First World War, and 1.30pm-3pm, a heritage tour focusing on the social history and architectural elements of the Matcham building. Call (023) 9282 8282 or visit kingsportsmouth.co.uk to book.

WALKS & TALKS HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390. HILSEA: Alexandra Park, Mountbatten Centre entrance. 6.30pm. Walk. The flat, paved circular route follows the shore line along the pedestrian footpath up to Hilsea Lido and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9284 1762 for information.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park, Marine Parade East. 10am. Lee Historic Waterfront Walk and Talk. Learn about the waterfront history of Lee-on-the-Solent. The walk lasts 90 minutes and will be lead by Ray Harding, Anthony Stutchbury or John Green. No need to book. Call (023) 9255 1706.