What’s on from Friday, September 9 – Thursday, September 15, 2016

What’s on for the week ahead.

today

EVENTS FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove, PO16 9AD. 11.15am-12.30pm. Table tennis. Every Friday. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. June Cousin, ‘Belinda’ and Michael Taylor. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284 for more information. Volunteers wanted.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Christopher Wood: Sophisticated Primitive. A major exhibition on the life and art of British artist Christopher Wood (1901-1930). An important and influential figure in the British art world during the 1920s, Wood developed a ‘faux-naïve’ style as he navigated a path between the representational painting of the Edwardian era and the new style of abstraction of the 1930s. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. Laura Ford: Beauty in the Beast. An installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford. A group of bronze sculptures including Espaliered Woman (2007), Lion (2014) and Behemoth (2016) form a conversation with the formal architecture of the courtyard, and are accompanied by a series of ceramic sculptures and drawings in the Garden Gallery. Call 01243 774557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

FAREHAM: Rookesbury Events, Southwick Road, Wickham, PO17 6HT. 10am-5pm. Nature Art Exhibition. Original art work, an indoor art fair, live demonstrations and tea rooms. Admission free.

Call 07985 070280 or visit southernnatureart.com.

GOSPORT: Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower, Priddy’s Hard. 10am-4pm. Lee Art Group annual exhibition. 31 local artists exhibiting craft work. Free. MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East Street, PO9 1BS. 7.30pm. Find Me. A play by Olwen Wymark. Call (023) 9247 2700.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 7.30pm. Betty Blue Eyes. A musical by George Stiles, Anthony Drewe, Ron Cowan and Daniel Lipman. Call (023) 9246 6363. TOURS

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Road. 10.30am-12pm. A Heritage Tour that focuses on the social history and the architectural elements of the Matcham building. Also happening at the same time is a technical tour of the theatre. Call (023) 9282 8282 or visit kingsportsmouth.co.uk to book.

WALKS & TALKS

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1BT. 7.30pm

Lost Pubs of Gosport – a talk by Dave Rowland. At present six pubs can be found within the Gosport town area, but back in the days of horses and carts, more than 70 pubs existed at any one time – and that was only those within the town’s ramparts. Learn more about Gosport’s lost pubs from local resident Dave Rowland. Free as part of Heritage Open Days. No need to book, just turn up.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park, Marine Parade East. 10am. Lee Historic Waterfront Walk and Talk. Learn about the waterfront history of Lee-on-the-Solent. The walk lasts 90 minutes and will be lead by Ray Harding, Anthony Stutchbury or John Green. No need to book. Call (023) 9255 1706.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at the Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront walk. Walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Road. 12pm-1pm & 1pm-2pm. An illustrated talk on the history of the Kings Theatre through the decades. By David Allport. Call (023) 9282 8282 or visit kingsportsmouth.co.uk to book.

tomorrow

DANCING EMSWORTH: Emsworth Community Hall, North Street. 7.30.pm-10.30pm. Ballroom, Latin, American sequence dancing. Singles welcome. Admission £6, incluides refreshments. Call Eileen on 07887 744419.

EVENTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP. 2pm-4pm. Build@Church. A space for families to hear stories from the Bible, respond to them creatively using Lego® and Duplo® bricks, pray using the bricks and share tea and coffee, soft drinks and cake. Visit farlingtonparish.co.uk/buildatchurch or call (023) 9275 4130.

FAREHAM: Portchester Community School. 10am-4pm. Bumblebee identification and surveying for conservation one day course. £30. Classroom based in the morning and field based in the afternoon. Call (023) 9236 4399 to book, must be done in advance.

FAREHAM: Pedestrian area of West Street. 9am-4pm. Bygone Fareham. There will be a range of classic cars on show from local groups including South Hants Vehicle preservation society, Morris Minor Club, Portsmouth & Southampton Mini Club, and Solent Mini Club. There will also be free children’s activities, including face painting.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre. 10am-12pm. Meet local authors. Chat to local authors about their books at this informal event, which is part of Heritage Open Days. Free.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1NS. 10.30am-1pm.Roald Dahl and Friends. Celebrate the 100th birthday of Roald Dahl at SEARCH. This is a drop-in family event to meet some of Dahl’s characters and enjoy activities using real museum collections. Suitable for ages four and above. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

£2 per participating child, accompanying adults free.

HAYLING ISLAND: United Reformed church, Mengham, PO11 9EY. 10am-1pm. Crafty ‘J’ Sisters Summer Strawberry Fayre. Admission free. Tombola for children and adults, refreshments, and stalls with handmade crafts and gifts. Call (023) 9378 0996.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7.45pm. Hypnotic Humour Show. With comedy stage hypnotist Jon Patrick. Over 18s only. £11.50. Call 07931 924568 to book. Visit hypnotichumourshow.com for more details.

PORTSMOUTH: Technology Department, Portsmouth Grammar School, PO1 2LN. 10am-3pm. Carve-in. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers & Sculptors.

PORTSMOUTH: Technology Department, Portsmouth Grammar School, PO1 2LN. 10am-3pm. Carve-in. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers & Sculptors.

PORTSMOUTH: St. Mary's Church, Fratton Road. 12pm. Nearly new sale and open day. Visit the church and climb the tower for panoramic views of the city or pick through the bargains at the sale. Refreshments available. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. See 'Today' for full details.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre

Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm.

Modern Day Anxieties. A look at the effects of a fast-paced, modern day life with stresses and demands on the mind. By local portrait artist Dan Williams.

Free admission. Visit hants.gov.uk/gosport-gallery.

GOSPORT: Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower, Priddy’s Hard. 10am-4pm. Lee Art Group annual exhibition. 31 local artists exhibiting craft work. Free admission.

GIGS PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. The Petty Criminals. Tom Petty tribute. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk for more information.

WATERLOOVILLE: Cowplain Social Club. 9pm. Orange Street. Tickets £6. STAGE HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East Street, PO9 1BS. 7.30pm. Find Me. A play by Olwen Wymark. Call (023) 9247 2700.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 2.30pm & 7.30pm. Betty Blue Eyes. Call (023) 9246 6363. TOURS

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Road. 10.30am-12pm & 1.30pm-3pm. A Heritage Tour that focuses on the social history and the architectural elements of the Matcham building. Also happening at the same time is a technical tour of the theatre. From 1pm-2pm there is also a family tour led by members of the Leading Light from the Kings Theatre Youth Theatre Call (023) 9282 8282 or visit kingsportsmouth.co.uk to book.

WALKS & TALKS GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1BT. 3pm. Life as a Dockyard Matey – a talk by Rob Clark.

Generations of local people learnt and plied their trade at Portsmouth Dockyard. Rob Clark, author, presents the working-life story of a ‘dockyard matey’. Rob has lots of pictures and information which he will share as part of this talk. Free as part of Heritage Open Days. No need to book, just turn up.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park, Marine Parade East. 10am. Lee Historic Waterfront Walk and Talk. Learn about the waterfront history of Lee-on-the-Solent. The walk lasts 90 minutes and will be lead by Ray Harding, Anthony Stutchbury or John Green. No need to book. Call (023) 9255 1706.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon. 10.30am. Hilsea Lido walk. Walk along the foreshore footpath to the Mountbatten Centre and back. Flat and paved route. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9284 1762.

WINCHESTER: St. Lawrence Parish Rooms, Colebrook Street, SO23 9LH. 2pm. Elgar’s Jokes and Japes. A talk by Dr. John Harcup OBE that explores the composer’s wit. Organised by The Elgar Society Southern Branch. Admission free. Visitors welcome. Call 01590 626516 or visit elgar.org.

sunday

CONCERTS PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Road. 4pm. Annual Music Foundation Concert. St Mary’s Choir and Foundation Young Musicians. Admission free. Retiring collection in aid of the St Mary’s Music Foundation, which supports young people from the area in developing their musical skills.

DANCING FAREHAM: Wickham Community Centre, Mill Lane, PO17 5AL. 1.30pm-4pm. Tea dance. Ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing. £3, includes tea and biscuits. Newcomers and all standards welcome. Call 07980 058310 or visit ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

SARISBURY: The Royal British Legion Club, 366 Brook Lane, Park Gate, SO31 7DP. 7.40pm-10.40pm. Country & Western dance. Every Sunday evening.All Welcome. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and a raffle. For further information call Maureen on 01329 519 765.

EVENTS EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2pm-5pm. Public passenger running. Both steam and/or electric locomotives. Weather permitting. 50p per person for two circuits of track.

HAVANT: Bethel Evangelical Church, 441 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, PO9 5BD. 10.30am-12.30pm & 4pm-5pm. 10.30am is morning worship and 4pm is Bethel songs of praise. Call (023) 9217 6400.

WICKHAM: Wickham Square. 10am-4pm. Taste of Wickham Festival. Celebrating 60 of the businesses and organisations based and operating in and around Wickham. With lots of food and drink, cookery demonstrations, local chefs with local ingredients, street entertainment, children's entertainment, arts and crafts and live music. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. See 'Today' for full details.

GOSPORT: Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower, Priddy’s Hard. 10am-4pm. Lee Art Group annual exhibition. 31 local artists exhibiting craft work. Free admission. FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: The Beanbag Cinema Club, 174 Milton Road. 1pm & 6pm. Sunday Screenings. Shrek will be showing at 1pm, and True Romance at 6pm. Admisison is £5 for adults, £3 for under 16s or £15 for a family ticket. Refreshments available. Call (023) 9285 1450 or visit oldbarnmilton.co.uk.

GARDENS

HORNDEAN: Crookley Pool, Blendworth Lane. 2pm-5pm. Open garden. Californian tree poppies elbow valerian aside to crowd round the pool. Evening primroses obstruct the way to the door and the steps to wisteria-shaded terraces. Admission £4. Plants for sale. Teas.

GIGS SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle. 4pm.Attila Vural. Swiss experimental acoustic. TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre. 2pm-5pm. Heritage Open Day Tour – Discovering Theatre. Take a tour backstage and see how this theatre was once a venue with a school house downstairs. Hear stories from the costumed actors. For the children there’s lots of activities and workshops to take part in including sword fighting, mask making, costume workshops and more. Tours are at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Call (023) 9273 7370.

WALKS & TALKS LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park, Marine Parade East. 10am. Lee Historic Waterfront Walk and Talk. Learn about the waterfront history of Lee-on-the-Solent. The walk lasts 90 minutes and will be lead by Ray Harding, Anthony Stutchbury or John Green. No need to book. Call (023) 9255 1706.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. New walkers should arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders and organised by portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9284 1762.

monday

CLASSES

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church Hall, PO5 2PL. 6pm-8.30pm. Martial arts. Tai Chi 6-7pm and Kung Fu 7-8.30pm. First lesson free. Call 078130 06569.

COFFEE

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Road. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. A group for those aged 50 and over to meet new people. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or e-mail julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

DANCING COSHAM: Cosham Community Centre, Wooton Street. 7.30pm-10pm. Sequence dancing old and new. Qualified leaders will teach some of the new dances. Tea, coffee and biscuits included. Admission £3. Parking available.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30pm-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Avenue, PO4 9ED. Ballroom and Latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners from 7.30pm- 8.30pm, free practice session from 8.30pm-8.45pm, and improvers from 8.45pm-9.30pm. Admission is £5 per session, or £6 for two sessions. Call 07722 040483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 6.30pm-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

EVENTS COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road. 2pm-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. A group for those aged 50 and over to meet new people. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705 or email julie.roberts@portsmouthcc.gov.uk for more information.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Road, PO8 8DB. 1.30pm-3.30pm. Relax with art, colouring, knitting, embroidery and more. All ages welcome. £2.50. Call Carole on (023) 9261 5916.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, 19-21 Palmerston Road. 2pm-4pm. Relax with Colouring. For adults. Research has found that colouring-in is a great way to beat stress, it also aids relaxation. Drop-in, all materials are provided. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. See 'Today' for full details.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre

Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm.

Modern Day Anxieties. See ‘Tomorrow’ for full details.

WALKS & TALKS FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PETERSFIELD: Petersfield Community Centre, Love Lane. 2.30pm. The World of the Wildlife Photographer. Wildlife photographer and author David Boag will show some of his pictures and explain what is needed to take great photos.

Free to U3A members. Donations welcome.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, Memorial where the buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390. WORKSHOPS HAVANT: Bethel Evangelical Church, 441 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, PO9 5BD. 7pm-10pm. Guitar workshop. Call (023) 9217 6400.

tuesday

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, south Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities. CONCERTS COSHAM: Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road. 7.15pm. Cosham Keyboard and Music Club concert. Members will play easy listening music on various keyboards for all to enjoy. Non-members £5, all welcome.

DANCING LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, PO13 8JU. 9.30am-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 1.30pm-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove, PO16 9AD. 1.30pm-3.30pm. Variety club. Every Tuesday.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, 136 Chantry Road, Elson, PO12 4NG. 1.30pm-2pm. Rhymetime. Every Tuesday in the children’s library. Free toe tapping, hand clapping, knee jogging fun for babies & toddlers. Carers to remain with their children.

GOSPORT: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Road, Alverstoke. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters – Chichester Quilters show and tell. £3.50 for non-members.

New members welcome. Call Jenny Chalmers on 01329 231 790.

HAVANT: Bethel Evangelical Church, 441 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, PO9 5BD. 10am-11am. Mums and Tots. Call (023) 9217 6400.

HAVANT: Staunton Park Genealogy Group, Lower Ground Floor, St Francis Church, Riders Lane, Leigh Park, PO9 4QT. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Group meeting. New members welcome. For more information visit thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant, PO9 1PP. 7.15pm-9.45pm. Solent Male Voice Choir. Seeking new members. Go along and sit in one of the rehearsal evenings. Now rehearsing for the Royal Albert Hall in October. Call David Stretton on (023) 9245 3634 or visit solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, PO9 2RS. 7pm. Bridge Players Wanted. Bridge club needing new members. Meet every Tuesday evening. Beginners are welcome, but some knowledge and experience of bridge is necessary. No need to bring a partner. Call 01243 372718.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Road, off of Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. A chance to meet new people. Group for those aged 50 and over. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace. 2pm-4pm. Southsea Seniors. A chance to meet new people. Group for those aged 50 and over. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. See 'Today' for full details.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre

Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm.

WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. A walk with views to Portchester Castle. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime walk. Brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the John Pounds Centre, Queen Street. 1.30pm. Walk. A new walk for people living with dementia and their carers. Organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9284 1762 for more information and to book a place.

SOUTHSEA: St. Swithun’s Church Hall, Waverley Road. 2.30pm. Birthplace Branch of the Dickens Fellowship meeting. Professor Tony Pointon will give a talk called Joseph Hanway, Portsmouth’s Great Philanthropist of the 18th Century. Call (023) 9266 4205.

wednesday

CLASSES

SOUTHSEA: St Luke’s Church Hall, PO5 2PL. 7.30pm-9pm. Martial arts. Kung fu. First lesson is free. Call 07813 006569.

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Central Library. 10am-12pm. Macmillan coffee morning. For those affected by cancer.

DANCING FAREHAM: Sarisbury Green Community Centre, The Green, SO31 7AA. 8pm-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. No experience necessary. Ample parking. Bar available. Admission £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. Call 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: The Royal Beach Hotel. 1pm-4pm. Social dancing. All types. Music by Steve Kingsley. With the chance to win Sunday lunch for two at the hotel, worth aproximately £40. Admission £4.50. Call 07979 634046.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 7pm-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. The club meet every Wednesday and there’s speakers, internal and external club competitions and home evenings where members show their expertise in photographic techniques and post-processing. Visit horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

HAVANT: Bethel Evangelical Church, 441 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, PO9 5BD. 3.30pm-4.30pm. Discoverer’s Club. For ages four to 12 with new format and schedule. Call (023) 9217 6400.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Road, Widley, PO7 5AX. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for new male members to join the friendly singing group. Drop-in and see for yourself, but contact them first in case they’re doing something away from the hall. Call 07796 136487, 07709 617348 or visit singinportsmouth.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Road. 2pm-4pm. The Natterjacks. A group for those aged 50 and over wanting to meet new people. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. See 'Today' for full details.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre

Walpole Road, PO12 1NS. 10am-5pm.

GIGS GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent, PO12 2HE. 8pm-10.30pm. Reeds United with George Huxley and John Maddocks. Members £7, guests £10. Booking essential. Call (023) 9269 3988 or visit gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Road, PO4 8JR. 8pm.

Broadside Folk Club. Side function room.

Acoustic, singaround In turn format. Piano available. All welcome. STAGE HAVANT: The Spring Arts And Heritage Centre, East Street, PO9 1BS. 7.30pm. Habeas Corpus. A play by Alan Bennett. Call (023) 9247 2700.

WALKS & TALKS DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, PO6 2AP. 2pm–4pm. Care and Fellowship group. Commander Bruce Nicholls will be speaking about Palmerston’s Folly, the reasons why the forts near Portsmouth, on Portsdown Hill and in the Solent were built, the building of them, and what has happened to them since they were completed. Admission £1, includes tea and biscuits.

GOSPORT: The Scout Hut, Clayhall Road, Alverstoke. 7.30pm-9.30pm. The Census. Hampshire Genealogical Society Gosport Group meeting. George Yalden will be talking about the Census. All welcome. Free for the first three visits.

Call (023) 9258 5194.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Walk. Taking in the views of the Spinnaker Tower. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies or wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. Led by volunteer walk leaders, and organised by Portsmouth’s Independence and Wellbeing Team. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Café, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea Seafront walk. Through the Rose and Rock Garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

thursday

CONCERTS PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church Fratton Road. 7.30pm. Royal Marine School of Music Concert. A concert held by the Royal Marine School of Music at the Church.

DANCING GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8pm-11pm. Salsa Class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. Fun and entertainment with Salsa Synergy UK. Group dances and more. £6. Call 07979 800299 for more information.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9.30am-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299 for more information. WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Road, PO8 8DZ. 8pm-9pm. Ballroom and Latin improvers’ dance class. Admission £6. Call 07505 191596 or visit dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh homemade lunch and dessert, followed by entertainment afterwards, which can include bingo, a quiz or a guest speaker. Admission £3.95. Call (023) 9261 7890 for more information.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road, PO6 3EB. 2pm-4pm. Relax with Colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Drop-in, all materials are provided. Call (023) 9268 8259.

PORTSMOUTH: St. Wilfrid’s Church, George Street. 12pm. Charity lunch.

The money raised will be used to support a charity.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. Seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. Admission £2.50. Call 07754 528814 for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Road. 10am-12pm. Chat and tea club. A group for those aged 50 and over wanting to meet new people. Call Julie Roberts on (023) 9268 8705.

WATERLOOVILLE: Anders Hall, off Milton Road, PO7 6AW. 7.30pm. Club members 15 minute talks. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club Visitors always welcome. Visit hdarc.co.uk. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Exhibition organised by League Of Friends. See 'Today' for full details.

GIGS PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm-12am. On Stage @ The RMA. Open-mic night. All welcome – solo’s, duo’s and bands. Bands book in advance. Call (023) 9282 0896 or visit rmatavern.co.uk. MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North Street, PO10 7BY. 10am-11.30pm. Emsworth Country Market. STAGE HAVANT: The Spring Arts And Heritage Centre, East Street, PO9 1BS. 7.30pm. Habeas Corpus. A play by Alan Bennett. Call (023) 9247 2700.

WALKS & TALKS GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1BT. 7.30pm. The Red Arrows – Selection and Training. Artist and speaker Colin van Geffen looks at the introduction and development of formation and display flying, then focuses on the selection and training of the pilots of the Red Arrows. There’s also a look behind the scenes at some of the other activities carried out by the team. Tickets are £5. Call (023) 9252 3463.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Alexandra Park, Mountbatten Centre entrance. 6.30pm. Walk. The flat, paved circular route follows the shore line along the pedestrian footpath up to Hilsea Lido and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9284 1762.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College. 4pm. Talk by Dr Amarjit Lahel. Dr Amarjit Lahel is part of the Politics Department at the University of Portsmouth. She will be talking about her research into the theme of political leadership. WORKSHOPS GOSPORT: Elson Library, 136 Chantry Road, Elson, PO12 4NG. 3.30pm-4.30pm. Krafty Kids – Pirate Day. The theme is Captain Hook, Tinkerbell and Peter Pan. Suitable for ages five to 10. Parents/carers must remain in the library during the activity. No need to book, but places are limited. Call (023) 9252 4608.