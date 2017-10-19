Dragons’ Den for novelists

BUDDING writers who are looking for their first break in being published will be gathering at the University of Portsmouth next month.

On Thursday, November 30, Portsmouth Writers’ Hub will giving people the chance to have their books published in an event similar in format to BBC’s TV show Dragons’ Den.

Portsmouth literature worker Tessa Ditner said: ‘You will receive an immediate yes or no answer from the literary dragons.

If you only receive negative responses, volunteers from the Portsmouth Writers’ Hub will provide free feedback on the first chapter of the book you have pitched to the dragons.’

To register for the event go to eventbrite.com and search for the Portsmouth Writers’ Hub.