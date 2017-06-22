19 Fourteas Tearoom

68 West Street, Havant, PO9 1LN
If you are looking for a cafe with a unique charm and personality, then this is the one for you. An accurate, yet beautifully crafted journey back through time, the decor of 19 Fourteas blends old memories with those of the local residents; local singer Miss Short frequently comes in to perform period musical numbers, which can be enjoyed with a delicious slice of cake and a good natter with friends.
(023) 9247 6333 | www.19fourteashavant.co.uk
Facebook: 19Fourteas | Twitter: @19fourteas | Instagram: 1940s_tearoom_havant
