Arty’s at Clarence Marina

Arty's at Clarence Marina: 6b Chandlers, Salt Meat Lane, Gosport, PO12 1FX

Montparnasse: 103 Palmerston Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3PS. Picture: Google Maps

Montparnasse

Arty’s offers a unique dining experience that sets it apart from the other restaurants in the area. The simple, quirky environment is an artistic treasure chest – hence the name – with a great reputation in the local community. The menu has been evolved over the years to appeal to all, including some fabulous gluten free options.

02392 584699 | www.artysclarencemarina.co.uk

Facebook: artysclarencemarina

