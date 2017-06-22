Arty’s at Clarence Marina

Salt Meat Lane, Gosport, PO12 1FX
Arty’s offers a unique dining experience that sets it apart from the other restaurants in the area. The simple, quirky environment is an artistic treasure chest – hence the name – with a great reputation in the local community. The menu has been evolved over the years to appeal to all, including some fabulous gluten free options.
02392 584699 | www.artysclarencemarina.co.uk
Facebook: artysclarencemarina
