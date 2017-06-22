Cafe In The Clouds

Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, PO1 3TT
The Clouds is located at 105 metres above the harbour. This relaxing and intimate venue offers the chance to sit back and take in the views with a tasty treat and a refreshing drink. As part of either a High Tea or Tower & Sparkles Experience, you can pre-book a table at one of Portsmouth’s most luxurious cafes.
(023) 9285 7520 | www.spinnakertower.co.uk
Facebook: Spinnaker Tower | Twitter: @SpinnakerTower
