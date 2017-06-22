44/45 The Boardwalk, Port Solent, PO6 4TP
A Brazilian buffet, Casa Brasil prides itself on its barbecued meats and live music nights. The staff bring meats directly to your table, having used a centuries-old cooking method. Large portions of beef, pork, lamb and poultry are spit-roasted over coal fire pits, preserving the rich flavours.
(023) 9221 4444 | casabrasilrestaurants.co.uk
Facebook: CasaBrasilPortsmouth | Twitter: @casabrasiluk
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.