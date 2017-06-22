A passionate team bringing you the highest quality cheeses from French farms
Situated in the heart of Southsea, Cheese & Cheers offers a menu that certainly lives up to the name. You’ll find a selection of 60 French cheeses and a large choice of wine, fondues, raclettes, French traditional cheesy meals, and fantastic breakfasts. With the goal of creating an authentic French-style bistro, the passionate team at the restaurant chooses the highest quality cheeses from French farms – to create a unique experience. Serving traditional French meals, the venue concentrates on creating simple dishes with the finest ingredients, such as their very popular French Onion soup, tartiflettes, and baked cheeses – all served in a rustic setting that makes you feel like you’re in France itself.
Opening hours
Tuesday: 5.45pm to 10pm
Wednesday - Thursday: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.45pm to 10pm
Friday - Saturday: 10am to 11pm
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
www.cheeseandcheers.co.uk | (023) 9242 1279
Facebook: Cheese & Cheers | Twitter: @cheese_cheers | Instagram: cheesencheers
