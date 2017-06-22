The Boardwalk, Port Solent, PO6 4TP
In the deep south of the USA, the Tex-Mex cuisine is a massive part of people’s lives; based on food from the Mexican states of Sinaola and Sonora, Chimichanga brings this cuisine to life with chains across the United Kingdom. Deep-fried burritos are a popular favourite at this restaurant, with burgers, ribs and grilled chicken also on the menu.
(023) 9238 4198, 01489 880150 | www.chimichanga.co.uk
Facebook: chimichangauk | Twitter: @chimichangauk Instagram: chimichangauk
