Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TU
In the heart of Gunwharf Quays, Chiquito boasts Mexican and American dishes to suit all everybody’s taste buds. From the moment you first walk through the door, you can expect a warm welcome from the staff, lively atmosphere and a burst of fantastic flavours. Feel free to take a look around and you’ll find a host of authentic features that capture the very essence of all things Tex Mex. Put all of this together with the extensive menu and you’ve got the vibrant and laid-back fiesta feeling that Chiquito has become famous for.
(023) 9289 9760 | www.chiquito.co.uk
Facebook: chiquito.restaurant | Twitter: @TheChiquito | Instagram: the_chiquito
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.