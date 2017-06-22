London Road, Hilsea, Portsmouth, PO2 9SE
The Coach & Horses, part of the national Flaming Grill chain, is considered by many to be the epitome of grill menus. With dirty burgers, chicken wings, flame-grilled steaks and a whole ensemble of pub classics, the Coach & Horses is a great place to meet with friends and family, or to enjoy football talk with fans from across Portsmouth.
(023) 9266 0533 | www.flaminggrillpubs.com
Facebook: flaminggrillpubs | Twitter: @FlamingGrillPub | Instagram: flaming_grill
