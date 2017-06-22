Search

Coast to Coast

Coast to Coast, Boulevard Building, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TZ

Coast to Coast, Boulevard Building, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TZ

6oz Burgers: 46 Osborne Road, Southsea, PO5 3LT

6oz Burgers

Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3TZ | Whiteley Shopping Centre, Fareham , PO15 7PD

Offering an authentic flavour and décor inspired by the USA, Coast to Coast specialises in all-American food. The burgers are made from freshly-pressed Aberdeen Angus beef, served with straw fries and spicy ketchup. Pizzas are deep dish served Chicago-style. Seafood dishes, steaks, sizzling fajitas, wraps and South-Western specials also top the menu.

(023) 9282 4865, 01489 578193 | www.c2crestaurants.com  Facebook: coasttocoastrestaurants | Twitter: @C2CRestaurants | Instagram: c2crestaurants

Back to the top of the page