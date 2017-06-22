15 Jubilee Terrace, Portsmouth, PO5 3AS
Don Claudio is a traditional Italian restaurant based in Southsea. Here, homemade food is served in a comfortable and relaxed ambience. All the food is freshly prepared each day and has a sensational contemporary taste, all at a reasonable price. Tuck into one of their incredible pizzas, or check out the ever-changing daily specials.
02392 822200 | www.donclaudio.co.uk
Facebook: Don Claudio Italian Restaurant
