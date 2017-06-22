240 Havant Road, Drayton, PO6 1PA
Previously known as Charlie’s, Drayton Coffee House has been renovated and refitted to transform it into a modern cafe, specialising in breakfasts. Promoting the coming together of the local community in a warm friendly environment, the cafe will frequently hold business lunches and children’s coffee mornings.
(023) 9238 4777 | www.draytoncoffeehouse.weebly.com
Facebook: Drayton coffee house
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.