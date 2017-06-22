Search

Drayton Coffee House

Drayton Coffee House: 240 Havant Rd, Portsmouth, PO6 1PA

Mother Kelly's: 221 Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4PY. Picture: Google Maps

Mother Kelly’s

Previously known as Charlie’s, Drayton Coffee House has been renovated and refitted to transform it into a modern cafe, specialising in breakfasts. Promoting the coming together of the local community in a warm friendly environment, the cafe will frequently hold business lunches and children’s coffee mornings.

(023) 9238 4777 | www.draytoncoffeehouse.weebly.com

Facebook: Drayton coffee house

