Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP
The Flaming Rooster in Port Solent is a meat eater’s utopia; as the name would suggest, there is a strong focus on chicken dishes, with jerk chicken, garlic chicken, chicken fajitas and southern fried chicken. But if chicken isn’t your thing, there are burgers, rib-eye steaks and more on offer, as well as a handful of vegetarian options, such as the bunless vegetarian burger.
(023) 9237 0072 | www.theflamingrooster.co.uk
