58 Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, PO11 9EY
Gandhi claims to be the only Hayling Island Indian restaurant with a five-star chef. This family-friendly venue uses locally-sourced produce, with a focus on using only the best quality ingredients ; all of which are freshly cooked. Enjoy some traditional Indian dishes, or tempt your tastebuds with one of their fusion creations.
02392 460621 | www.restaurantshaylingisland.co.uk
Facebook: gandhihayling
