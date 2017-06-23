Search

Gandhi

Ghandi: 58 Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, PO11 9EY. Picture: Google Maps

India Gate: 1 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5RX. Picture: Google Maps

India Gate

58 Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, PO11 9EY

Gandhi claims to be the only Hayling Island Indian restaurant with a five-star chef. This family-friendly venue uses locally-sourced produce, with a focus on using only the best quality ingredients ; all of which are freshly cooked. Enjoy some traditional Indian dishes, or tempt your tastebuds with one of their fusion creations.

02392 460621 | www.restaurantshaylingisland.co.uk

Facebook: gandhihayling

