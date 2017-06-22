Search

Garage Lounge

Garage Lounge: Beatrice Mews, Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SP. Picture: Google Maps

Garage Lounge: Beatrice Mews, Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SP. Picture: Google Maps

Mother Kelly's: 221 Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4PY. Picture: Google Maps

Mother Kelly’s

Beatrice Mews, Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SP

Situated near the Kings Theatre in Southsea, the Garage Lounge is an independent cafe with a great reputation. The venue offers a wide array of home-made cakes and loose leaf tea, as well as offering a contemporary twist on home-cooked food. All of this in a relaxed, casual setting that makes the ideal spot before heading to the theatre for the evening.

(023) 9234 3630

Facebook: garageloungeuk

Back to the top of the page