Beatrice Mews, Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SP
Situated near the Kings Theatre in Southsea, the Garage Lounge is an independent cafe with a great reputation. The venue offers a wide array of home-made cakes and loose leaf tea, as well as offering a contemporary twist on home-cooked food. All of this in a relaxed, casual setting that makes the ideal spot before heading to the theatre for the evening.
(023) 9234 3630
Facebook: garageloungeuk
