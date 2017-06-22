Search

Giraffe

Giraffe: Ground Floor, North Promenade Building,Portsmouth, PO1 3TA. Picture: Google Maps

Mother Kelly's: 221 Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4PY. Picture: Google Maps

Mother Kelly’s

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TA

Every dish has a story and Giraffe wants these stories to be told. Looking to explore the deepening world of spices and tastes, the restaurant offers foods from all around the world, taking inspirations from various cultures; Mexican, Japanese and Moroccan foods all feature, among others. The goal is to show customers a world of delicious meals that they otherwise might not know existed.

(023) 9283 3787 | www.giraffe.net

Facebook: girafferestaurants | Twitter: @giraffetweet | Instagram: giraffesnaps

