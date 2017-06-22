Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TA
Every dish has a story and Giraffe wants these stories to be told. Looking to explore the deepening world of spices and tastes, the restaurant offers foods from all around the world, taking inspirations from various cultures; Mexican, Japanese and Moroccan foods all feature, among others. The goal is to show customers a world of delicious meals that they otherwise might not know existed.
(023) 9283 3787 | www.giraffe.net
Facebook: girafferestaurants | Twitter: @giraffetweet | Instagram: giraffesnaps
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.