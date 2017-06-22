Search

Home Coffee

Home Coffee: 36 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SJ

Home Coffee: 36 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SJ

Mother Kelly's: 221 Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4PY. Picture: Google Maps

Mother Kelly’s

36 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SJ | 68 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AJ

Home Coffee believes that good, honest home-made food is the best. Born out of one family’s love of quality ingredients, the cafes use as many local suppliers as possible. Everything is prepared and cooked from scratch from the moment you order; tuck into the wide array of breakfast options , or the delicious sandwiches available.

(023) 92 17 6240

Facebook: homecoffeesouth | Twitter: @HomeCoffeeSouth

Back to the top of the page