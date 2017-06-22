Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP
This steakhouse encourages customers to embrace their inner chef, as you cook the steaks to your own taste on a volcanic stone. All steaks are aged 28 days, in order to maximise the meat’s tenderness and flavour. With almost every cut imaginable, as well as other meat and fish dishes, visitors may find themselves spoilt for choice.
(023) 9237 2540 | www.hotrock.menu
Facebook: hotrockportsolent
