Hot Rock

Hot Rock

Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP

Hot Rock: Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP

Mother Kelly's

221 Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4PY

Mother Kelly’s

Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP

This steakhouse encourages customers to embrace their inner chef, as you cook the steaks to your own taste on a volcanic stone. All steaks are aged 28 days, in order to maximise the meat’s tenderness and flavour. With almost every cut imaginable, as well as other meat and fish dishes, visitors may find themselves spoilt for choice.

(023) 9237 2540 | www.hotrock.menu

Facebook: hotrockportsolent

