India Gate

India Gate: 1 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5RX. Picture: Google Maps

Indian Cottage: 4 The Square, Waterlooville, PO8 0DT. Picture: Google Maps

Indian Cottage

1 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5RX

Located in the heart of Portsmouth, India Gate brings the taste of India to the city, using the finest fresh herbs and spices to create an authentic tasting experience. Restauranteur Masum Ahmed brings many years of experience to the table, having worked at many different Indian restaurants across the country.

02392 779797 | www.indiagaterestaurants.co.uk

Facebook: India Gate Portsmouth

