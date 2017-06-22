97 Sea Front, Hayling Island, PO11 0AS
Located on the beach at Hayling Island, this restaurant is a popular destination on warm summer days and cold winter nights. With views overlooking the Solent in all its glory, The Inn on the Beach offers some mouth-watering seaside dishes such as panfried mackerel, battered haddock and mussels. Dogs are also welcome inside.
(023) 9246 0043 | www.innonthebeach.co.uk
Facebook: InnonthebeachHaylingIsland | Twitter: @IOTBHayling | Instagram: inn_onthebeach
