Inn on the Beach

Inn on the Beach: 97 Sea Front, Hayling Island, PO11 0AS. Picture: Google Maps

Mother Kelly's: 221 Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4PY. Picture: Google Maps

Mother Kelly’s

97 Sea Front, Hayling Island, PO11 0AS

Located on the beach at Hayling Island, this restaurant is a popular destination on warm summer days and cold winter nights. With views overlooking the Solent in all its glory, The Inn on the Beach offers some mouth-watering seaside dishes such as panfried mackerel, battered haddock and mussels. Dogs are also welcome inside.

(023) 9246 0043 | www.innonthebeach.co.uk

Facebook: InnonthebeachHaylingIsland | Twitter: @IOTBHayling | Instagram: inn_onthebeach

