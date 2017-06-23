8 Kings Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3AH
Shrugging off the shackles of a three-course meal, Koh Thai Tapas lets you enjoy a dining experience not unlike that of your own living room, with a unique interior and sofas to sink into whilst the chefs cook you up a storm. The informal style is simultaneously elegant and modern, creating a rather relaxed atmosphere.
(023) 9282 4825 | www.koh-thai.co.uk
Facebook: KohThaiTapas | Twitter: @thaitapas | Instagram: kohthaitapas
