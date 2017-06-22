Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3SY
If South American classics tickle your taste buds, Las Iguanas is hard to beat with its range of Mexican dishes, including taco planks and chilli con carne. But the restaurant also serves up delights from the wider continent, including Brazil and beyond, such as sea bass a lo macho and a range of spicy chicken dishes, steaks, salads and burgers, not forgetting mouthwatering desserts.
(023) 9229 3797 | www.iguanas.co.uk
Facebook: lasiguanasuk | Twitter: @lasiguanas | Instagram: lasiguanas
