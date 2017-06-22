Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF
Situated in Portsmouth’s popular art gallery, Lily & Lime is a cafe with a rather beautiful twist. The cafe supports young people with learning difficulties, giving them a sustainable pathway into employment. With locally- baked pastries and an assortment of light refreshments, this cafe is a great place to stop by and escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
(023) 9277 8080 | www.aspex.org.uk
Facebook: aspexgallery | Twitter: @aspexportsmouth
