Search

Marina Bar

Marina Bar: Southsea Marina, Portsmouth , PO4 9RJ. Picture: Google Maps

Marina Bar: Southsea Marina, Portsmouth , PO4 9RJ. Picture: Google Maps

Mother Kelly's: 221 Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4PY. Picture: Google Maps

Mother Kelly’s

Southsea Marina, Portsmouth, PO4 9RJ

Situated on the water’s edge, the Marina Bar Restaurant offers the chance to dine with a beautiful view of the Portsmouth sunset. With home-made sandwiches, light bites and heavier dishes such as burgers and grills, the restaurant has something for everyone to enjoy whilst soaking up the gorgeous summer sunshine.

(023) 9282 9999 | www.marinabarsouthsea.com

Facebook: southseamarinabar

Back to the top of the page