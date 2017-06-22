112 Palmerston Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3PT
The Meat & Barrel is one of the most popular burger joints in the whole of Portsmouth. The restaurant boasts an array of meats between the buns, including beef, lamb and southern fried chicken, as well as different cheeses such as American, Swiss and blue cheese. Be sure to wash this all down with one of the many craft ales that are on sale, for the ultimate Meat & Barrel experience.
02392 176291 | www.meatandbarrel.co.uk
Facebook: meatandbarrel | Twitter: @meatandbarrel
