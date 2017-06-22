Midships Cookhouse

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, PO1 3LJ
The UK’s leading independent food service provider, BaxterStorey serve up the freshest local produce at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Two boathouses and a cafe are under their supervision, each serving great, family-friendly food at a reasonable price.
02392 839766 | www.portsmouthhistoricdockyardeats.co.uk
Facebook: historicdockyard | Twitter: @PHDockyard | Instagram: phdockyard
