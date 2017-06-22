67 Castle Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3AY
Old Tom’s is a restaurant that offers a cooler evening than others; a casual dining experience, they serve up premium small plates and cocktails in a chilled, relaxing environment. With an emphasis on gluten-free and vegan dishes, it ensures that there is something for everyone. The mushroom risotto is a popular choice among customers, as it appeals to everyone who comes through the door.
02392 733700 | www.oldtomssouthsea.co.uk
Facebook: OldTomSouthsea
