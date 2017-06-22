Pie and Vinyl

59-61 Castle Road, Southsea, PO5 3AY
A record store and cafe blended into one site – what more could you possibly ask for? Unsurprisingly, pies are the speciality at this cafe, including the popular fat cat (a double cheeseburger pie) and the Mexican summer; with all dishes served with a generous portion of mash potato, coming here for lunch will satisfy both your hunger and your musical desires.
(023) 9275 3914 | www.pieandvinyl.co.uk
Facebook: pieandvinyl | Twitter: @pieandvinyl | Instagram: pieandvinyl
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.