9 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SE
Established in 2009, Sakura claims to be the first Japanese restaurant in Portsmouth. The aim of the restaurant is to bring the taste of true Japanese cuisine to customers. A lot of features from opening night are still present today, with sushi dishes such as eel, octopus and surf clam. Be sure to try the California Maki – sushi rolled with caviar, avocado, cucumber, crab stick and mayonnaise.
(023) 9275 1103 | www.sakuraportsmouth.co.uk
Facebook: Sakura Portsmouth
